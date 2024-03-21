No. 2 Terriers, No. 7 Maine meet Friday in the Hockey East semifinals on NESN, ESPN+





#2 Boston University (25-8-2, 18-4-2 HE) vs. #7 Maine (23-10-2, 14-9-1 HE) Date and time: Friday March 22 – 7:30 PM

Location: TD Garden-Boston, Massachusetts.

X/Twitter:@BUGameDay|@TerrierHockey Boston University's No. 2 men's ice hockey team will continue its Hockey East Tournament title defense Friday when the second-seeded Terriers take on seventh-seeded Maine and third-seeded Maine in the second Hockey East semifinal at TD Garden . Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. The game will be broadcast live on NESN and will also be streamedlive on ESPN+, with an audio-only broadcast located here. TERRIER facts BU, the defending Hockey East Tournament champions, begins a six-game winning streak and a seven-game unbeaten streak after a 4-2 victory over Northeastern in the Hockey East quarterfinals last Saturday at Agganis Arena.

The Terriers haven't lost in the regular season since January 27 and are 9-1-1 as of early February.

Saturday's victory was the record 80th victory in the Hockey East Tournament for BU, which is playing in the league's semifinals for the 27th time.

This will be the seventh semifinal between BU and Maine, with the teams last facing each other in its round during the 2012 tournament.

Freshman Macklin Celebrini became the fourth men's player in Hockey East history to be named the league's Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year in the same season.

became the fourth men's player in Hockey East history to be named the league's Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year in the same season. He leads the nation with 1.67 points per game and is second in the nation with 30 goals after lighting the lamp in the quarterfinal win.

The 17-year-old Celebrini is only the fourth rookie since 2002-03 to reach the 30-goal milestone and only the fourth Hockey East freshman to accomplish the feat in the league's 40-season history.

Celebrini and sophomores Lane Hutson are among the 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award.

are among the 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award. A two-time Hobey top 10 finalist, Hutson leads all NCAA defensemen in points per game (1.33), ranks first among that group in total points (44) and is third among blue liners at the country with 12 goals.

He is the first defenseman since Western Michigan's Mike Posma (1986-88) to record 10 goals and 30 assists in his first two collegiate seasons.

Junior Matthew Caron enters Friday with a .917 save percentage and a 2.29 GAA after allowing no more than two goals in his last seven starts.

enters Friday with a .917 save percentage and a 2.29 GAA after allowing no more than two goals in his last seven starts. He is 6-0-1 in that stretch, with a .947 save percentage and a 1.43 GAA. SERIES HISTORY The Terriers and Black Bears have played 145 times since the first meeting in the 1923-24 season and BU has a 75-56-14 (.566) edge, including a 35-14-6 lead since the start of the season 2005-2006.

BU has won nine of its last 10 games against Maine.

The Terriers are 10-2-15 in overtime games against the Black Bears.

The Terriers' longest winning streak in the series was 13 games (January 16, 1982 – February 15, 1986), while the Black Bears' longest streak was 11 games (October 31, 1986 – November 10, 1989). just after BU's win streak. EXPLORING THE BLACK BEARS Maine finished third in the standings and earned a trip to TD Garden on Saturday with a 5-0 quarterfinal victory over sixth-seeded New Hampshire.

Freshman brothers Bradly and Josh Nadeau each recorded two goals and two assists against the Wildcats to share Hockey East Rookie of the Week honors.

They also share the team leadership with 45 points; Bradly (19g, 26a) leads Maine with 19 goals, while Josh (18g, 27a) trails the Black Bears with 27 assists.

Freshman goaltender Albin Boija made his collegiate debut in relief at BU on Nov. 18, but has since become the Black Bears' starting netminder.

The reigning Hockey East Goaltender of the Week is 10-5-1 overall and 5-2-0 since Feb. 23, including an 18-save shutout against the Wildcats last Saturday.

He has a 1.94 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage. NEXT ONE The winner of Friday's BU-Maine game will face the winner of the evening's first semifinal between No. 1 Boston College and No. 13/12 UMass.

The title match is scheduled for Saturday at 7:30 PM

