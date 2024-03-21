



Floki, TokenFi Announce Strategic Partnership with the World Table Tennis Championships in South Korea as Official Cryptocurrency Partner March 12, 2024: Floki, with its sister company TokenFi, has formed a strategic partnership with the World Table Tennis Championships (WTT), asserting its position as the Official Cryptocurrency partner for the WTT Champions event in Incheon, South Korea. The competition, which takes place at the Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort, runs from March 27 to 31 and is expected to draw attention from around the world. This isn't the first time Floki, TokenFi has partnered with WTT; Previous sponsorships include WTT Champions Frankfurt 2023 and the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 last month. These alliances have proven fruitful, as Floki reports that they have significantly increased the global brand's visibility and engagement. The upcoming WTT Champions Incheon tournament will see the top 32 men and women table tennis players compete for the singles titles, providing an intense competition followed by sports fans around the world. The event will receive extensive coverage, with more than 580 hours of broadcast expected, in addition to a viewership that could reach more than 450 million people and a significant social media presence with more than 46 million views. Floki identifies his partnership with the WTT Champions Incheon tournament as a calculated move, coinciding with shifts in South Korea's cryptocurrency landscape and aiming to solidify his influence in the region. Floki's partnership with the championship demonstrates her commitment to building a strong community around the love of sports. This event offers Floki a great opportunity to connect with fans, as evidenced by the 5.4 million online interactions during previous events. The global table tennis community has a total of more than 519 million followers. The sports audience generally consists of 55% men and a significant proportion of younger fans: 33% between the ages of 16 and 19 and 42% between the ages of 30 and 49. Table tennis has a coveted place as a top 4 sport in Asia, watched in more than 500 million households. With 398 million loyal Asian fans and an impressive number of viewers on China's CCTV-5, Flokis' spotlight in Asia is stronger than ever. In China, where the sport has a staggering following of 241 million active fans and a significant millennial and Gen Z demographic, table tennis has established itself as the premier sport at the Olympics.

