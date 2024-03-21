NCAA Championships Session I: Five advance to the second round of the championship





KANSAS CITY, Mo. No. 14 Rutgers wrestling concluded the first session of the 2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships, held Thursday afternoon at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. No. 4 seed Dylan Shawver (133), No. 13 seed Yaraslau Slavikouski (HWT), No. 14 seed John Poznański (197), #15 seed Mitch Moore (141), and No. 16 seed Jackson Turley (174) all scored first-round wins to advance to the championship side of the bracket. Going into the opening round, the Scarlet Knights are tied for 14th place, with Stanford with 7.5 team points. Session II of the Championships kicks off tonight at 7:00 PM and will air on ESPN and ESPN+. No. 16 seed Dean Peterson (125), no. 21 Brian Soldano (184) and No. 33 seed Michael Cetta (149) all fell to the wrestling backs, with Cetta opening the championships with a win in his pigtail fight. Session II Matchups (7:00 PM ET on ESPN)

Championship second round

133: (4) Dylan Shawver vs. (13) Kurt Phillips (Bucknell)

141: (15) Mitch Moore vs. (2) Beau Bartlett (Penn State)

174: (16) Jackson Turley vs. (1) Mekhi Lewis (Virginia Tech)

197: (14) John Poznański vs. (3) Tanner Sloan (South Dakota State)

HWT: (13) Yaraslau Slavikouski vs. (4) Cohlton Schultz (Arizona State) First round comfort

125: (16) Dean Peterson vs. (33) Tristan Lujan (Michigan State)

149: (33) Michael Cetta vs. (16) Kelvin Griffin (Lehigh)

184: (21) Brian Soldano vs. (28) Caleb Hopkins (Campbell) Cetta opened the session with a championship match against No. 32 seed Jeffery Boyd (Citadel), scoring first with a takedown in the first period. Both struggled hard to force overtime, with Cetta eliminating Boyd in the first tiebreaker and nailing a takedown in the second for an 8–5 decision. His win set up a first-round match with No. 1 seed Ridge Lovett (Nebraska), which he lost by fall and fell to the wrestlebacks. Shawver was in complete control against No. 29 seed Jace Koelzer (Oklahoma), landing one takedown in each period to cruise to a 10-0 major decision with nearly four minutes of riding time. His bonus point victory set him up for his second-round matchup against No. 13 seed Kurt Phillips (Bucknell) in tonight's second session. Moore faced Cole Matthews (Pittsburgh), the 2022 All-American No. 18, and was also in control throughout. Moore scored a takedown in the first 10 seconds of the match and closed the fight in the first round with a two-point nearfall to claim the 7-2 decision. In a rematch of the Big Ten Championships two weeks ago, Turley faced No. 17 Max Maylor (Wisconsin) and started with a takedown in the opening period. Turley then caught Maylor in a third-period deficit to secure the 7-3 decision and advance to face No. 1 seed Mekhi Lewis (Virginia Tech) in the night session. Rutgers closed the session with back-to-back decisions from Poznanski and Slavikouski. Poznanski scored a takedown in the third period to leave the opening round with a 4-2 win over No. 19 seed Wyatt Voelker (Northern Iowa), while Slavikouski took down No. 20 seed Daniel Bucknavich (Cleveland State) in the third period for a 4- 2 result. Peterson lost 2–1 in tiebreakers to No. 17 seed Brett Ungar (Cornell), while Soldano suffered a third-period injury in his match with No. 12 seed Jaden Bullock (Michigan). 125: (16) Dean Peterson (0-1) Round Opponent Result Round 1 (17) Brett Ungar (Cornell) L-TB2, 2-1 Conso Rd. 1 (33) Tristan Lujan (Michigan State) Thursday, 7:00 PM ET 133: (4) Dylan Shawver (1-0) Round Opponent Result Round 1 (29) Jace Koelzer (Oklahoma) W-MD, 10-0 Round 2 (13) Kurt Phipps (Bucknell) Thursday, 7:00 PM ET 141: (15) Mitch Moore (1-0) Round Opponent Result Round 1 (18) Cole Matthews (Pittsburgh) WD, 7-2 Round 2 (2) Beau Bartlett (Penn State) Thursday, 7 p.m 149: (33) Michael Cetta (1-1) Round Opponent Result Pigtail Championship (32) Jeffery Boyd (citadel) W-TB2, 8-5 Round 1 (1) Ridge Lovett (Nebraska) L-autumn (1:30) Conso Rd. 1 (16) Kelvin Griffin (Lehigh) Thursday, 7 p.m 174: (16) Jackson Turley (1-0) Round Opponent Result Round 1 (17) Max Maylor (Wisconsin) WD, 7-3 Round 2 (1) Mekhi Lewis (Virginia Tech) Thursday, 7 p.m 184: (21) Brian Soldano (0-1) Round Opponent Result Round 1 (12) Jaden Bullock (Michigan) L-Inj. Certainly. (6:42) I consume street. 1 (28) Caleb Hopkins (Campbell) Thursday, 7 p.m 197: (14) John Poznański (1-0) Round Opponent Result Round 1 (19) Wyatt Voelker (Northern Iowa) WD, 4-2 Round 2 (3) Tanner Sloan (State of South Dakota) Thursday, 7 p.m HWT: (13) Yaraslau Slavikouski (1-0) Round Opponent Result Round 1 (20) Daniel Bucknavich (Cleveland State) WD, 4-2 Round 2 (4) Cohlton Schultz (Arizona State) Thursday, 7 p.m

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scarletknights.com/news/2024/3/21/wrestling-ncaa-championships-session-i-five-advance-to-championship-second-round.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos