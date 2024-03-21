Sports
What Peyton Manning told the Tennessee football players during spring training
Tennessee football players got a treat during spring training when Peyton Manning stopped by to talk to the team during a brief visit to campus.
Manning spoke with the Vols for about 30 minutes and answered player questions for another 20 minutes Wednesday night. And then he had a closed-door meeting with Nico Iamaleava and the other quarterbacks.
Don't expect a transcript of either discussion. They are not filmed, and Manning wants those visits to remain private.
But coaches said UT players, including several newcomers, were impressed with the performance of the Hall of Famer and former Vols quarterback.
I mean, it's Peyton Manning. Well, there's not much more to say about that, right? said offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle. I think it will be something that is extremely beneficial for those guys.
Why Peyton Manning sat in a classroom in Tennessee
It's a business trip to Manning.
On Thursday, Manning taught at the UT College of Communication and Information, where he serves as a professor of practice.
Beginning in fall 2023, Manning assumed that role, working with CCI faculty to teach a variety of topics that align with the college's curriculum, including sports reporting, video production and performance, leadership and communications, and speaking in public.
He regularly appears in class remotely via videoconferencing, and he teaches in person a few times each semester.
'Our boys took pages of notes'
A few lucky UT students learned from Manning in that mass communications class. But UT football players also received a lesson.
He talks, everyone really listens, Halzle said. He just gave the guys a lot of great nuggets, in terms of the way he prepared, the way he went about his business, what his daily routine was, his weekly routine.
And our boys took pages of notes about it.
Manning can be long-winded when talking about football and his legendary level of preparation, and no one has ever complained.
During a visit to UT as Butch Jones' coach, Manning was scheduled to speak with the football staff for 20 minutes. Instead, he held a three-hour clinic in which he went through pages of notes and plenty of game film.
After Peyton Manning, Joe Milton returned to UT
During this visit, Manning needed more time. But UT players said they recorded every word he said.
Freshman quarterback Jake Merklinger has only been on campus for three months since dropping out of high school and enrolling at UT. It was a special treat to talk with Manning at a private meeting, and he also met former quarterback Joe Milton.
Milton is on campus preparing for Pro Day, where former UT players will work out in front of NFL scouts on March 27.
That was super cool to see a Tennessee legend like Peyton Manning, Merklinger said. It was really cool to hear from him, how he played the game, and his advice to us.
Seeing Joe again was really cool. I saw Joe a little bit at (Citrus) Bowl practice.
Milton attended practice on Thursday. He greeted former teammates and newcomers before their morning practice and then helped assistant coaches during quarterback drills.
(Players) love it. To Joe, he's everyone's friend, so everyone is just happy to see him again, Halzle said. He just reverts back to his old self. As if he is helping the young boys coach individual drills on what he sees in their footwork.
Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football reporter. E-mail[email protected]. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing knoxnews.com/subscribe.
Get the latest SEC football news and insight by subscribing to theSEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.knoxnews.com/story/sports/college/university-of-tennessee/football/2024/03/21/peyton-manning-tennessee-football-said-players-spring-practice-2024/72863208007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What Peyton Manning told the Tennessee football players during spring training
- 16 Fashion Finds for Aspiring Carrie Bradshaws
- March 2024 Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey
- Trump's lawyer asked if he will receive a portion of the bail from Russia or Saudi Arabia. Listen to his answer
- Chinese president to visit France to try to rebuild trust with EU
- Indonesian presidential candidate Anies seeks to restart elections as losers denounce interference
- Bears' Jaylon Johnson says Caleb Williams 'can't bring that Hollywood stuff'
- AI spam sites defeat Google's March 2024 spam update
- The annual Earthquake Summit comes to the Show Me Center
- Judge wants details on Trump Organization's attempts to secure bail in its civil fraud case
- The ideal James Bond is an actor on the verge of superstardom, as cinematic history shows.
- NCAA Championships Session I: Five advance to the second round of the championship