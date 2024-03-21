What Peyton Manning told the Tennessee football players during spring training

Tennessee football players got a treat during spring training when Peyton Manning stopped by to talk to the team during a brief visit to campus.

Manning spoke with the Vols for about 30 minutes and answered player questions for another 20 minutes Wednesday night. And then he had a closed-door meeting with Nico Iamaleava and the other quarterbacks.

Don't expect a transcript of either discussion. They are not filmed, and Manning wants those visits to remain private.

But coaches said UT players, including several newcomers, were impressed with the performance of the Hall of Famer and former Vols quarterback.

I mean, it's Peyton Manning. Well, there's not much more to say about that, right? said offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle. I think it will be something that is extremely beneficial for those guys.

Why Peyton Manning sat in a classroom in Tennessee

It's a business trip to Manning.

On Thursday, Manning taught at the UT College of Communication and Information, where he serves as a professor of practice.

Beginning in fall 2023, Manning assumed that role, working with CCI faculty to teach a variety of topics that align with the college's curriculum, including sports reporting, video production and performance, leadership and communications, and speaking in public.

He regularly appears in class remotely via videoconferencing, and he teaches in person a few times each semester.

'Our boys took pages of notes'

A few lucky UT students learned from Manning in that mass communications class. But UT football players also received a lesson.

He talks, everyone really listens, Halzle said. He just gave the guys a lot of great nuggets, in terms of the way he prepared, the way he went about his business, what his daily routine was, his weekly routine.

And our boys took pages of notes about it.

Manning can be long-winded when talking about football and his legendary level of preparation, and no one has ever complained.

During a visit to UT as Butch Jones' coach, Manning was scheduled to speak with the football staff for 20 minutes. Instead, he held a three-hour clinic in which he went through pages of notes and plenty of game film.

After Peyton Manning, Joe Milton returned to UT

During this visit, Manning needed more time. But UT players said they recorded every word he said.

Freshman quarterback Jake Merklinger has only been on campus for three months since dropping out of high school and enrolling at UT. It was a special treat to talk with Manning at a private meeting, and he also met former quarterback Joe Milton.

Milton is on campus preparing for Pro Day, where former UT players will work out in front of NFL scouts on March 27.

That was super cool to see a Tennessee legend like Peyton Manning, Merklinger said. It was really cool to hear from him, how he played the game, and his advice to us.

Seeing Joe again was really cool. I saw Joe a little bit at (Citrus) Bowl practice.

Milton attended practice on Thursday. He greeted former teammates and newcomers before their morning practice and then helped assistant coaches during quarterback drills.

(Players) love it. To Joe, he's everyone's friend, so everyone is just happy to see him again, Halzle said. He just reverts back to his old self. As if he is helping the young boys coach individual drills on what he sees in their footwork.

