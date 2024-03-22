India's G Sathiyan wins the singles table tennis title





Indias Sathiyan Gnanasekaran beat fellow countryman Manav Thakkar in the final to win the men's singles title WTT Feeder Beirut 2024 table tennis table tournament at Al Kawthar Secondary School in Lebanon on Thursday. Diya Chitale and Manush Shah also came up trumps in an all-Indian mixed doubles final. World number 103 G Sathiyan defeated world number 74 Thakkar 3-1 (6-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-4). The two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist came back from a match behind to win the title decider. Earlier in the semi-finals, Sathiyan caused a major setback against Chuang Chih-yuan from Chinese Taipei. The Indian table tennis player defeated Chuang, former world number 3 and currently ranked 39th in singles, 3-1 (11-8, 11-13, 11-8, 11-9). Similarly, Manav Thakkar defeated former World Championships bronze medalist AN Jaehyun of the Republic of Korea in consecutive matches 3-0 (11-9, 11-8, 12-10) to reach the final. In the men's doubles final, the world number 17 pair of Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah fell short against world number 29 Jorge Campos and Andy Pereira of Cuba, losing 3-1 (11-5, 7-11, 11-13). , 12-14). Thakkar and Shah had defeated compatriots Snehit Suravajjula and Jeet Chandra 3-1 (11-3, 13-11, 7-11, 11-9) in the semi-finals. In mixed doubles table tennis In the WTT Feeder Beirut final, Diya Chitale and Manush Shah defeated Manav Thakkar and Archana Kamath 3-1 (11-6, 10-12, 11-6, 11-6) to be crowned champions. Despite coming against higher ranked compatriots in the final, Shah and Chitale looked convincing and dominated the match. While Shah and Chitale Poymantee defeated Baisya and Akash Pal of India in the semi-final, Thakkar and Kamath defeated Ibrahim Gunduz and Sibel Altinkaya of Turkey in their semi-final. Manav Thakkar had an extremely busy day in Beirut as he was involved in all three finals (men's singles, men's doubles and mixed doubles) but ultimately fell one step short in all three matches. Two Indian pairs – Poymantee Baisya/Ayhika Mukherjee and Sreeja Akula/Diya Chitale – reached the semi-finals in the women's doubles, but neither made it to the title match. Archana and Ayhika were eliminated in the quarter-finals of the women's singles.

