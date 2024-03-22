Mountaineers will compete in the Weems Baskin Relays in South Carolina





BOONE, N.C. – The App State men's and women's track and field teams head to Columbia, SC for the Weems Baskin Relays. The field events start at noon on Friday, with the track events following at 4 p.m. Competition continues on Saturday, with field events resuming at 10am and track events starting at 11am. Last timeout The Mountaineers opened the outdoor season with a new women's pole vault record, 20 event victories and 54 top-five finishes at the Lenior-Rhyne Open on March 16. Ava Studney set a new record in the women's pole vault with a distance of 4.04 meters (13' 3″), surpassing the previous record of 4.02 meters (13' 2.25″) set in 2007. The women's 4×100 meter relay team of first-year students Nicole Wells And Sierra Smith senior Taylor Smith and freshmen Jayla Adams clocked a time of 44.75 and finished first. The quartet's time was only 0.02 compared to the program record of 44.73 from 1989. Taylor Smith who took home Sun Belt Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week honors, also took first place in the women's 100 meters (11.60, PR) and women's long jump (5.97 m (19' 7″) ) The women also posted first-place finishes in the shot put, hammer throw, 100-meter hurdles, 200-meter, 400-meter, 800-meter, 1,500-meter, 3,000-meter steeple and 5,000-meter. On the men's side, the Mountaineers went 1-2-3-4 in the men's 3,000-meter steep chase, led by sophomore Ethan Lipham , who stopped the clock at 9:17.90 for a personal best. Lipham attended as a graduate student Jonah Vogel (9:34.28), juniors Steven Smith (9:46.7, PR) and senior Ben Datte (9:54.99). Senior Chris Wainscott took first place in the men's hammer throw (55.69 m (182' 9″)) and men's shot put (17.88 m (58' 8″)), and finished second in the men's discus throw (49.01 m (160' 10″)). “)). The men also took first place in the 110 meter hurdles, 400 meters and pole vault. Ranked mountain climbers After a strong opening to the outdoor season, the Mountaineers have shown up in the Sun Belt, NCAA Southeast Region and NCAA rankings. Thirty-one Mountaineers ranked in the top-48 of the NCAA East Preliminary Round qualifying list in 17 events. Nationally, eight Mountaineers are ranked in the NCAA's top-25. In the Sun Belt rankings, 19 Mountaineers are among the top five in 14 events. Taylor Smith leads the competition in the women's long jump and is third in the women's 100 meters. Wainscott leads the conference in the men's shot put and is fourth in the men's hammer throw. Adams (women's 400 meters), a graduate student, also leads the Sun Belt in their respective events Claire Mason (women's 3,000 meter steeplechase) and Studney (women's pole vault). Twelve Mountaineers ranked among the top five in nine events in the NCAA Southeast Region. Mason leads the region in the women's 3,000 meter steeplechase, followed by the juniors Morgan Kornke . The women's 4×100 meter relay team is ranked second in the region. Taylor Smith is ranked second in the women's 100 meters, while Lipham and Bird are ranked second and third respectively in the men's 3,000 meters Steeplechase. Wainscott checks in at third place in the men's shot put. Next one The Mountaineers will compete in the NC State Raleigh Relays on March 28-30 in Raleigh, NC

