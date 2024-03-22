Scott Godfrey is leaving football at Bloomington to take over at Heyworth





HEYWORTH Bloomington High School football coach Scott Godfrey has left his position with the Purple Raiders to accept the head football coaching job at Heyworth. Godfrey said he had not previously resigned from the BHS job until he accepted the position at Heyworth.











It was just a situation that was unbelievable for my family. It's a great move for me and my family, Godfrey said. It's the right opportunity at the right time. At Heyworth, Godfrey took a job that had been vacant since former coach Nate Albaugh resigned to pursue other opportunities. “We are very pleased with Coach Godfrey's experience and leadership to continue to grow our football program,” said Heyworth athletic director Mitch Neally. He has a passion for the game and a desire to improve our student-athletes both on and off the field. We know he will have a tremendous impact on our students, staff and within the community here at Heyworth.” People also read… The Hornets had a 7-3 record in 2023 and appeared in the playoffs for the first time since 2013.











Godfrey posted a 25-26 record in six seasons at BHS, including playoff berths in 2018 and 2023. I will really miss the players and coaches at Bloomington. It's been a special six years here, Godfrey said. As I look back over the past six years, the football program is in a better place and I'm very happy about that. “We're bringing back a lot of the kids from last year's playoff team. The next head coach will be in a really good place for what's coming back and for the support staff around him.











BHS athletic director Tony Bauman said the search for a new head football coach will begin immediately. We will miss Coach Godfrey, but wish him and his family nothing but the best in his next job, Bauman said. A news release from BHS states that the athletic department is committed to finding a leader who will continue to build on the program's strong tradition and inspire and lead our athletes. Bauman indicated that the opening was posted on District 87's website and that the school is in the early stages of accepting applications. Godfrey was head coach at Warrensburg-Latham from 2013 to 2017, including playoff appearances in his final two seasons, and was an assistant coach at Mount Zion and Decatur St. Teresa. This is a new chapter in our lives, Godfrey said. The opportunity I felt was excellent. It's more about being excited about what Heyworth has to offer. Heyworth surprised some people and turned heads with their play. I'm excited to learn more about those kids and what they're about. Godfrey was a physical education teacher at BHS and will do the same at Heyworth. Follow Randy Reinhardt on Twitter: @Pg_Reinhardt Join our Prep Sports newsletter Weekly straight to your inbox!

