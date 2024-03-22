Greenfield Recorder – UMass hockey: Minutemen ready to take on top-seeded Boston College with a spot in the Hockey East finals on the line

For the third time in four years, the Massachusetts hockey team is at TD Garden in Boston with a chance to capture a Hockey East championship.

Before the Minutemen can start thinking about capturing the title for the third time in the last four years, they must first reach the championship game. To do that, UMass will have to get past the nation's top team, which scored 11 goals against the Minutemen in two games this season.

That team would be Boston College, the top seed in the Hockey East tournament that has already clinched the top overall seed in next week's NCAA tournament. BC enters Friday's semifinal game on a 10-game winning streak and has won its last eight games against UMass dating back to the 2021-22 season.

The Minutemen will look to end the Eagles' win streak when the two teams meet at the Garden on Friday at 4 p.m. The winner will play the winner of the other semifinal between Boston University and Maine, who meet in the nightcap at 7:30. pm on Friday. The title match is scheduled for Saturday at the Garden (7:30 p.m.) and all matches will be broadcast on NESN.

We got dragged by them, so it definitely left a sour taste in our mouths,” UMass defensive end Ryan Ufko said of the Eagles. To get them back, especially now in the playoffs, is really motivating. It makes us a little more excited than anyone else. I think it's a great opportunity for us.

An outside observer might look at UMass' two games against Boston College this year, a 5-1 loss at Mullins Center, followed by a 6-4 loss at Chestnut Hill, and assume the Minutemen improved on their second shot against the Eagles.

UMass coach Greg Carvel didn't see it that way. While the Minutemen held a 4-3 lead in the third period the second time against BC, Carvel said he felt like his team didn't play their best that day.

In the Boston College game, we had a lead midway through the third period, but we didn't play particularly well, he said. It was frustrating at the time, but looking back on the game, there are a lot of games we deserved to win and I'm not sure this was one of them.

“I thought we played the Friday night game at home pretty well,” Carvel continued. We gave up a few fluke goals that came in and the rest were power play goals. If we play hard, play 5-on-5 in a good structure. I don't think we want to get into a special teams battle with them, but if we keep it 5-on-5, our chances are nice.

Keeping BC out of the power play will be critical to UMas' chances of reaching the championship game.

Boston College (29-5-1) features four NHL first-round draft picks Ryan Leonard, Will Smith, Gabe Perreault and Cutter Gauthier who all possess elite on-ice skills. Smith leads the nation in points with 58 (18 goals, 40 assists), Gauthier leads the nation in goals (32), Leonard van Amherst is fourth in the NCAA in goals (26), while Perreault is eighth in points (50).

Perreault has missed BC's last five games due to injury, but there is a chance he could see action on Friday. Either way, when a group of these players are on the ice together, it creates major problems for any opponent. As you might expect with that top talent, the Eagles' power play ranks fourth in the nation (26.9 percent).

They are an elite lineage, Carvel said. You can clearly see what they are doing well. You have a plan to try to neutralize it. We will communicate that to our team as clearly as possible and expect them to do their best to implement it. You have to respect that group when they're on the ice and know what makes them effective. Once you give them power, it is very difficult to limit their talent in that area.

We should probably keep a close eye on Ryan Leonard as he scored five goals against us in two games, Carvel also joked.

Although BC is the top team in the country, UMass (20-12-3) heads into the semifinals with all the confidence in the world after how it played No. 4 Providence in the quarterfinals last weekend.

The fifth-seeded Minutemen scored two goals in the first five minutes of action and defended well the rest of the way to earn a 3-1 victory, a game that Carvel said was the best 60 minutes UMass had all season had put down.

It was a trio of Minutemen veterans Ryan Lautenbach, Ufko and Kenny Connors who provided the scoring for the Minutemen, and the players with experience will be relied upon again Friday at the Garden.

Lautenbach and Ufko were on the team two years ago during the Minutemens run to a Hockey East title, and Carvel said they give the younger players exposure to what it's like to play there.

If you haven't experienced something like this before, it could be a problem, Carvel said. The first time we went [to the Garden] we were the No. 1 seed and got upset. I felt like we were in Boston too long leading up to the game. We learned to make it just like any other game: do your business and leave. Our juniors and seniors played at the Garden two years ago, so they've been talking to the rest of the team about how it's hotter out there, you have to be hydrated, physical things like that. It is certainly an advantage. The BC and BU kids have played countless games there, which is a plus. Ultimately, the deciding factor for me is who competes harder.

This time of year, every team wants to play at its best, something the Minutemen did against the Friars. Carvel said he felt all year long that his team was better than what their record indicated, and UMass has a chance to prove that against BC.

You're always looking to raise your level of play, Carvel said. I feel like this group deserved something better than their record before this weekend. We had a lot of games scored outside of us and we won a lot of games in extra time. We had 18 or 19 one-goal games and I thought a lot of those one-goal games should have gone our way. That was a bit of frustration for me this year. There were far more positives than frustration after the season we had. I thought it was a great turnaround. We won 20 games and I think we should have won 25 games.

A win on Friday will also all but secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the Minutemen. UMass currently sits at No. 12 in the PairWise Rankings and had an 87 percent chance of reaching the tournament as of Thursday, according to playoffstatus.com. The team can also seal an automatic bid with two wins in Boston this weekend.

A loss to BC would drop that number to 81 percent, meaning they'll have to wait for a potential berth when the brackets are released Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. While the Minutemen can be in it either way, having that extra bit of motivation never hurts.

We haven't mentioned PairWise all year, Carvel said. Everyone is fully aware. Everyone is on social media and see what happens. Whether we talk about it or not, I like that we have to win the game to secure it [a spot] even though it seems like the odds are in our favor. Let's try to take the chances out of it.

Even though BC is the team to beat this year, that doesn't mean UMass comes into the game with any less confidence as they feel like they are good enough to beat anyone.

There is never any doubt in our minds that we can beat anyone we play, senior Aaron Bohlinger said. We know how good we are. We shot ourselves in the foot a few times this year and had to learn lessons the hard way. It's not fun, but it does prepare you for moments like this weekend. We never doubt, whoever we play, we can beat them. We were really looking forward to getting another shot at these guys this week.

Ufko named Hockey East POY finalist

Hockey East announced Wednesday that BU's Macklin Celebrini is the conference's Player of the Year. BC's Gauthier and UMassUfko were the other finalists for the award.

Ufko has 10 goals and 16 assists this season. The junior has come through in the clutch time and time again for UMass.

It's an honor, Ufko said. When I first came here, no, that wasn't what was going through my head. It's obviously great. I remember being here and trusting the coaching staff. That was ultimately my decision to come here. I never looked back. It was great and I'm really looking forward to this weekend and the weeks to come.”

When he made his pitch to Ufko, Carvel had nothing but high praise for his star defenseman.

Captain as a junior, 4.0 student and probably the best player we've had here since Cale Makar, Carvel said. He leads the team in game-winning goals. He plays 30 minutes a night. He is an excellent leader and an excellent human being. You all want him on your team.

Rounding out the awards announced Wednesday, Celebrini also picked up the Pro Ambitions Rookie of the Year, while Boston College's Greg Brown was voted Coach of the Year by his peers.