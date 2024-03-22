Sports
Track and Field heads to EKU for Springtime Invitational
MOREHEAD, Ky. Morehead State's outdoor track and field teams return to action Friday in the first of two meets this season at Eastern Kentucky University, the EKU Springtime Invitational. The race will take place at the Tom Samuels Track in Richmond, Kentucky. The first event starts at 12 noon.
MSU coach Clay Dixon has registered 34 Eagles to participate in 13 disciplines. Kentucky and Lindsey Wilson will join Morehead State and host EKU to form the field. The match is not expected to be scored.
“(It) should be a fun meeting. It's a small number of teams and we want to build on the momentum from last week,” he said. “There may be a little rain, but temperatures should be in the 60s, so that should give us a chance to have a good performance.”
MSU's lineup features the second men's relay this season and the first time a 4×400-meter foursome will compete.
Dixon has no plan or objective for the group. In fact, he will determine the lineup on the spot.
“It's just training,” he said. “We don't expect any time targets, just to give those people some extra work.”
Based on available information, this will be the first time MSU will compete in two meets in the same outdoor track season at Eastern Kentucky. The Colonels annually host the Rick Erdmann Twilight in April, but this is the first time this meeting has been held. It will also serve as the season opener for EKU.
The men's long jump, shot put and javelin throw will open at 12 noon. The 1,500-meter run for men will take place on the track at the same time.
Freshman Brady Bakersenior Toby Cookfifth year Jarrett Forrestsenior Austin Montgomerysenior Kyler Stewartfreshmen Keghan Thompson and redshirt junior Jacob Vogelpohl will represent the Blue and Gold in the 1,500m race. Cook is the only person to compete in the event last weekend at the 49er Classic. He crossed the line 36th in 4:03.60 to follow the team.
The women will follow at 12.15 pm, with first-year students Taylor Allenjunior Megan Bushsecond year Kaylyn Holmanredshirt junior Jennifer Ramirez and oldest Lakin Tarlton are the Eagle competitors. Last weekend, Allen was 52nd in 4:56.37, while Holman was 79th in 5:06.85.
Two events will start at 12.45 pm: the women's long jump and the men's 400 meter sprint. Both MSU competitors set season-best records last weekend in Charlotte. Freshman Ginger Hayden will compete in the long jump. She jumped 5.15 m (16'10.75″) and placed 13th. Redshirt junior Micah Gray is located at 400m. A week ago he finished 72nd in 54.45.
The women's 400 meters starts at 12.50 pm Cheyenne Stark will drive it for the second week in a row. Last Friday she finished 66th in 1:08.33.
Freshman Derril Carr And Cade Sullivan are planning to run the 100 meter sprint. It starts at 1:00 PM. In the season opener, Carr was 59th in 11.55, with Sullivan 64th in 11.73.
The starting gun for the 800 meter men's run will sound at 1.30 pm. Forest, junior Luke himselffreshmen Asher Jack and freshmen Garrett West will follow the line for the Blue and Gold. Only Lucas led the event last week. He finished 58th in 2:03.83. Forrest will be the only non-sprinter, jumper or relay team member competing in more than one event.
The women's 800 meters is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. and features sophomore Natallie Curry Hope Harrisjunior Lucy Singleton and freshmen Emily Spradlin. Singleton led the team at the 49er Classic, placing 13th in 2:18.49, while Harris was 60th in 2:49.84 and Curry 62nd in 2:51.81.
Carr and Sullivan return to run the 200 meters at 2 p.m. Carr finished 68th last weekend in 23.28, while Sullivan finished 78th last weekend in 23.99.
The 3,000 meter run is the last individual event on the track. It is 2:20 PM (men) and 2:35 PM (women) respectively. Senior Justin Blandfreshmen Noah Buntingsenior Peyton Fairchildfreshmen Armando Montessenior Alex Murray and freshmen Aidan Whitsell will represent the Eagle men. Bunting led the way in the Blue and Gold last Saturday by finishing 24th in 9:28.06. Murray followed in 25th place in 9:31.67, with Whitsell in 31st place in 9:47.04.
The ladies will have first-year students Lani Baskettjunior Chloe Copassecond year Casey Skaggs and sophomores Abby Taylor. In Charlotte, Baskett was 20th in 12:15.51, with Skaggs 23rd in 12:57.82.
Hayden will compete in her second event, the triple jump, at 2:30 p.m. She recorded a score of 10.58 m/34'08.50″ and finished 14th on Saturday.
The men's 4x400m relay consists of Carr, Gray, Lucas and Sullivan and starts at 2:50 p.m.
There will be no live results available online.
MSU's next meet is the Jim Vargo Bellarmine Invitational on Friday, April 5.
|
Sources
2/ https://msueagles.com/news/2024/3/21/mens-track-field-track-and-field-heads-to-eku-for-springtime-invitational.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Blade Runner actor Mr. Emmet Walsh dies aged 88
- Track and Field heads to EKU for Springtime Invitational
- Sydney Sweeney wore little black zipper, sheer and leather dresses with totally different vibes, see photos
- Wall Street breaks records as Reddit soars in market debut, Apple follows suit
- AI-generated blues song goes viral, sparking controversy
- Assembly of First Nations national chief calls for action after housing, policing reports
- Opening statement by President Cardin at the hearing…
- Sen. Marco Rubio mentioned as possible Trump running mate, sources say
- Indonesian presidential candidate Anies seeks to restart elections as losers denounce 'interference'
- Table Tennis – Co-Ed – Recreation & Wellbeing
- Radu Jude nails 2024ExBulletin
- Notre Dame sends cancer research aboard the International Space Station | News | Notre Dame News