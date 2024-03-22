Track and Field heads to EKU for Springtime Invitational

MOREHEAD, Ky. Morehead State's outdoor track and field teams return to action Friday in the first of two meets this season at Eastern Kentucky University, the EKU Springtime Invitational. The race will take place at the Tom Samuels Track in Richmond, Kentucky. The first event starts at 12 noon.

MSU coach Clay Dixon has registered 34 Eagles to participate in 13 disciplines. Kentucky and Lindsey Wilson will join Morehead State and host EKU to form the field. The match is not expected to be scored.

“(It) should be a fun meeting. It's a small number of teams and we want to build on the momentum from last week,” he said. “There may be a little rain, but temperatures should be in the 60s, so that should give us a chance to have a good performance.”

MSU's lineup features the second men's relay this season and the first time a 4×400-meter foursome will compete.

Dixon has no plan or objective for the group. In fact, he will determine the lineup on the spot.

“It's just training,” he said. “We don't expect any time targets, just to give those people some extra work.”

Based on available information, this will be the first time MSU will compete in two meets in the same outdoor track season at Eastern Kentucky. The Colonels annually host the Rick Erdmann Twilight in April, but this is the first time this meeting has been held. It will also serve as the season opener for EKU.

The men's long jump, shot put and javelin throw will open at 12 noon. The 1,500-meter run for men will take place on the track at the same time.

Freshman Brady Baker senior Toby Cook fifth year Jarrett Forrest senior Austin Montgomery senior Kyler Stewart freshmen Keghan Thompson and redshirt junior Jacob Vogelpohl will represent the Blue and Gold in the 1,500m race. Cook is the only person to compete in the event last weekend at the 49er Classic. He crossed the line 36th in 4:03.60 to follow the team.

The women will follow at 12.15 pm, with first-year students Taylor Allen junior Megan Bush second year Kaylyn Holman redshirt junior Jennifer Ramirez and oldest Lakin Tarlton are the Eagle competitors. Last weekend, Allen was 52nd in 4:56.37, while Holman was 79th in 5:06.85.

Two events will start at 12.45 pm: the women's long jump and the men's 400 meter sprint. Both MSU competitors set season-best records last weekend in Charlotte. Freshman Ginger Hayden will compete in the long jump. She jumped 5.15 m (16'10.75″) and placed 13th. Redshirt junior Micah Gray is located at 400m. A week ago he finished 72nd in 54.45.

The women's 400 meters starts at 12.50 pm Cheyenne Stark will drive it for the second week in a row. Last Friday she finished 66th in 1:08.33.

Freshman Derril Carr And Cade Sullivan are planning to run the 100 meter sprint. It starts at 1:00 PM. In the season opener, Carr was 59th in 11.55, with Sullivan 64th in 11.73.

The starting gun for the 800 meter men's run will sound at 1.30 pm. Forest, junior Luke himself freshmen Asher Jack and freshmen Garrett West will follow the line for the Blue and Gold. Only Lucas led the event last week. He finished 58th in 2:03.83. Forrest will be the only non-sprinter, jumper or relay team member competing in more than one event.

The women's 800 meters is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. and features sophomore Natallie Curry Hope Harris junior Lucy Singleton and freshmen Emily Spradlin . Singleton led the team at the 49er Classic, placing 13th in 2:18.49, while Harris was 60th in 2:49.84 and Curry 62nd in 2:51.81.

Carr and Sullivan return to run the 200 meters at 2 p.m. Carr finished 68th last weekend in 23.28, while Sullivan finished 78th last weekend in 23.99.

The 3,000 meter run is the last individual event on the track. It is 2:20 PM (men) and 2:35 PM (women) respectively. Senior Justin Bland freshmen Noah Bunting senior Peyton Fairchild freshmen Armando Montes senior Alex Murray and freshmen Aidan Whitsell will represent the Eagle men. Bunting led the way in the Blue and Gold last Saturday by finishing 24th in 9:28.06. Murray followed in 25th place in 9:31.67, with Whitsell in 31st place in 9:47.04.

The ladies will have first-year students Lani Baskett junior Chloe Copas second year Casey Skaggs and sophomores Abby Taylor . In Charlotte, Baskett was 20th in 12:15.51, with Skaggs 23rd in 12:57.82.

Hayden will compete in her second event, the triple jump, at 2:30 p.m. She recorded a score of 10.58 m/34'08.50″ and finished 14th on Saturday.

The men's 4x400m relay consists of Carr, Gray, Lucas and Sullivan and starts at 2:50 p.m.

There will be no live results available online.

MSU's next meet is the Jim Vargo Bellarmine Invitational on Friday, April 5.