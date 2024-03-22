Watch IPL Indian Premier League Cricket 2024: Live Stream Online





One of the largest sporting competitions in the world is the Indian Premier League (IPL), which sees the world's best cricketers compete in the most high-profile competition in sport. Millions of people tune in every week to watch the IPL matches, and as a new season gets underway, there are a few ways you can watch IPL cricket too. Here are the best ways to live stream the 2024 IPL Cricket season in the United States. How to watch IPL Cricket 2024 matches on TV The 2024 IPL Cricket season will air on TV on Willow TV in the United States, found on DirecTV Stream, Sling and Dish Network. The new season starts with Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday, March 22 at 10:30am ET/7:30am PT. How to Stream IPL Cricket 2024 Online Want to stream IPL Cricket online? DirecTV Stream offers Willow TV as part of its basic entertainment package starting at $69.99/month. The latest DirecTV Stream deal includes a five-day free trial to try out the service before committing. Use the free trial to watch IPL Cricket matches online for free without cable. Teaming up with Willow TV for an IPL Cricket live feed online, you get access to over 75 channels including CNN, Fox News, ESPN, Food Network and others. Read more about DirecTV Stream here. Another way to stream the Indian Premier League online without cable? Sling offers Willow HD and Willow Xtra with the streamer's “World Sports” package for $10/month, which you can use to watch live cricket online. It is the cheapest way to watch IPL Cricket after a free trial has been completed. With Sling you can watch cricket via your smart TV, tablet, laptop or phone. What we like: Unlike most Sling packages, you don't have to sign up for a streaming bundle to access Willow HD and Willow Xtra. You can purchase Willow TV separately for just $10 per month, with no additional fees or subscription required. Watch IPL Cricket 2024 matches with a VPN Want to watch IPL Cricket outside the US? You can use ExpressVPN to stream the cricket matches live on Willow TV. With ExpressVPN you can change your region to access a live feed from anywhere, as if you were at home in the US. Once you have ExpressVPN, the matches will be streamed on Willow TV. Another way to live stream IPL Cricket 2024 with a VPN is to set your VPN location to an international IP address. For example, set your VPN to an Indian server to watch Indian Premier League matches on JioCinema. The Indian broadcaster's website is the only place where you can watch every IPL match online for free. Use ExpressVPN or get a 30-day free trial of NordVPN, which lets you watch the matches on JioCinema for free. Continue with NordVPN after your free trial ends for just $2.99/month or cancel without being charged. The Indian Premier League (IPL) returns for its 17th season, with ten teams from the city competing from March to May. The Chennai Super Kings are the current champions and aim to defend their title and become the first team to win six championships. The IPL was founded in 2007 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Other cricket leagues in the world include the ICC and Major League Cricket.

