The Big 12 is expected to increase college football's power in the next conference realignment





The ACC's days appear to be numbered as their two top brands in Florida State and Clemson are suing the conference in hopes of leaving. While they are both still in the early stages of this process and the conference will do everything it can to keep them there, it seems more like a “when” they will leave than an “if.” Assuming these teams leave the ACC, it will lead to a mass exodus from the conference and ultimately its demise. Its death would mean that the Big Twelve would inherit a number of new programs, and could continue as a Power Conference for as long as possible. 247SportsBrad Crawford recently predicted where nine of the ACC's members would end up if the conference collapsed, ensuring the Big 12 would land one of the biggest brands in all of college football. Big 12 Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Crawford has the Big 12 slated to add more real estate in Florida, with the Miami Hurricanes joining that effort. Crawford revealed that the Big Ten is seen as Miaimi's first choice, but the conference could opt to simply add Florida State, the bigger brand, which could be the only Florida program they want. We also recently learned that North Carolina is the biggest target for both the Big Ten and the SEC, so Miami is once again bumped to the bottom of the list. This would give the Big 12 a major brand, but right now they don't really have a traditional household brand at the conference. Instead, it is a group of programs that have the potential to assert themselves, but are not widely seen as major powers. In addition to the addition of Miami, Crawford also foresees the Big 12 adding North Carolina State, putting them in a new booming market and also adding highly competitive basketball and football programs. The Big 12 may once again reap the rewards of a failed conference, as they did when the Pac-12 collapsed. It's just a delicate wait, and being there at the right time for these programs. The conference expanded to 16 this past year, adding Utah, Arizona State, Arizona and Colorado from the Pac-12 after previously adding BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF. The race to the super conferences continues, and no one can stop it.

