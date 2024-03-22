Para table tennis paddlers: Para paddlers shine in the national tournament | Indore News





Indore: Para table tennis paddlers Bhavina Patel and Sonal Patel from Gujarat emerged as winners in the women's doubles National para table tennis championship bee Abhay Prashal on Thursday.

The championship under the Table Tennis Federation of India and organized by the Indian Para Table Tennis Promotion Association witnessed the final matches of the doubles and mixed doubles categories on Thursday.

The pair of Trivendra Singh from Uttar Pradesh and Sumeet Sehgal from Haryana, Hitesh Dolvani and Baby Sahana from Tamil Nadu were crowned national champions in the men's doubles and mixed doubles categories respectively. In the Women's Doubles categories, Sonal and Bhavina of Gujarat defeated Pragya Dhildayal of Delhi and Usha Rathod of Gujarat by a score of 3-0 in the Women's Doubles 10 category.

In the men's doubles 4 category, JD Madan of Tamil Nadu and Shubham Wadhwa of Punjab defeated Mayank Srivastava of Uttar Pradesh and Jagannath HM of Karnataka by a score of 3-0.

In the men's doubles 8 category, Trivendra Singh Sumeet Sehgal registered a victory over Ramesh Chaudhary and Jaswant Chaudhary of Gujarat by a score of 3-2.

The duo of Ramesh from Delhi and Harsh Trivedi from Madhya Pradesh were victorious in the 14 men's doubles category by beating Shivam Pal from Uttar Pradesh and Sanjeev Hammanwar from Karnataka by a score of 3-0.

In the men's doubles 18 category, Dutta Prasad Chagule of Maharashtra and Ravinder Yadav of Uttar Pradesh emerged as winners by beating Shashidhar Kulkarni and Vishwa Tambe of Maharashtra by a score of 3-1.

Prachi Pandey of Uttar Pradesh and Bhavika Kukadia of Gujarat emerged victorious in the Women's Doubles 14 category by defeating Dhvani Sah and Mayvya S. of Gujarat and Karnataka respectively by a score of 3-0.

In the women's doubles 20 category, Baby Sahana of Tamil Nadu and Prithvi Barve of Maharashtra clinched the title by beating Nanania Jain of Delhi and Priyanshi Kesari of Uttar Pradesh by a score of 3-1.

The mixed doubles categories saw stiff competition with Sonal Patel and Ramesh Chaudhary of Gujarat emerging as winners in the mixed doubles 7 category by defeating Rajlakshmi SJ and Alpesh Sutaria of Karnataka and Gujarat respectively by a score of 3-0. The event concluded with the awards ceremony graced by Kamlesh Mehta, General Secretary of TT Federation of India, and Om Soni, Vice President of Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association. competition directors Jayesh Acharya, Rinku Acharya, Suman Parikh and Kalpesh Thakkar were also present as special guests, with Nilesh Ved hosting the program and Amit Kotia expressing gratitude.

