Keydets open SoCon play this weekend in Samford





*SCHEDULE CHANGE: Friday's game has been moved to Saturday and will be a doubleheader starting at 2:00 PM (ET) due to inclement weather* LEXINGTON, Va. VMI Baseball (12-10) heads to Birmingham, Alabama for its Southern Conference series opener against Samford University (13-7) March 22-24 at Joe Lee Griffin Field. The Keydets are coming off a successful non-conference slate and are on a three-game winning streak and have won six of their last seven. It won't be easy for the Bulldogs, however, as the reigning SoCon champions were predicted to finish first in the league and are 10-1 at home. Series information: Location: Joe Lee Griffin Field

Live stats:Game one|Game two|Game Three Broadcast:Game one|Game two|Game Three Series schedule and probabilities: Game One: Saturday at 2:00 PM (ET)

-LHP Trey Morgan (1-2, 4.80 ERA) vs. RHP Michael Ross (4-0, 2.76 ERA)

Game Two: Saturday at 5:00 PM (ET)

-RHP Will Riley (3-1, 3.82 ERA) vs. RHP Brooks Rice (3-2, 5.25 ERA)

Game Three: Sunday at 2:00 PM (ET)

– TBA (—) vs. RHP Will Lynch (1-2, 8.31 ERA) Last timeout: – Keydets stole a 9-8 win from Radford University on Tuesday night after allowing four runs to cross the plate in the first inning

– Trailing by two, VMI then achieved a come-from-behind victory Cole Raile was called for a pinch-hit in the eighth inning and hit a two-out, three-run bomb over the scoreboard in left field

– Raile's fourth home run of the season was expected to go 132 feet and 112 mph off the bat

– Keydets has stolen seven bags, the second most in one game this season

– Brett Cook And Owen Prince each scored twice for VMI

– Evan Parmer earned his first career win on the bump after pitching 1.1 innings and allowing just one hit

– Marcus Van Alstine take out the last three Highlanders to get save number six

– Highlanders outhit the Keydets, 10-8, marking only the second time this season that VMI has won despite losing the battle

– Keydets had only two extra-base hits The Keydets follow: – Keydets rank in the top 10 in five different NCAA DI categories: second in stolen bases (67), fourth in stolen bases per game (3.05), seventh in sacrifice bunts (20), eighth in BB/9 ( 3.09), and ninth in K/BB ratio (3.12).

– VMI leads the conference in three of the five categories mentioned above, including hits (42)

– Of Trey Morgan in line for a fresh start on the bump, he ranks third in BB/9 (0.30), fourth in K/BB ratio (19.00) and sixth in complete games (1) nationally

– He can not only throw, but also Trey Morgan can do damage at the plate and ranks second in sacrifice flies (5) in the nation

-After I picked up save number six on Tuesday, Marcus Van Alstine is second in the NCAA in saves this season

– Owen Prince has made many sacrifices this season, ranking second in OSS (7) and fourth in OSS per game (0.32) in the country

– Justin Strong leads the Keydets at the plate, slashing .365/.703/.495

– Brett Cook is heating up and has earned a hit in five straight games

– The fourth inning was crucial to the Keydets' offensive game plan, hitting .412/.612/.583, driving in 29 runs and walking 21 Scouting the Bulldogs: – Samford enters series 13-7 and has won three-straight conference series dating back to last season

– Bulldogs are reigning SoCon tournament champions

– After receiving seven first-place finishes and a total of 49 votes from the league's coaches, Samford was predicted to repeat as SoCon champions

– Bulldogs are 10-1 at home this season, but haven't played at Joe Lee Griffin Field since March 10, when they lost to Charleston Southern

– Samford split its four-game series against Power Five Purdue last week

– Samford ranks fifth in the nation in sacrifice flies (17)

– Bulldogs know how to rake and rank first in the SoCon in home runs (32), home runs per game (1.60) and slugging percentage (.546)

– Samford hitters are successful at the plate, drawing 106 walks and hitting .315/.546/.423 as a team

– Garrett Howe dominates at the plate and ranks in the top 25 in multiple NCAA categories: fifth in batting average (.493), sixth in on-base percentage (.602), 14th in hits (35), 20th in stolen bases (12), and 24th in points scored (29)

– Michael Ross looks to add another win to his title, racking up four wins on the mound so far with a solid 2.76 ERA

– Lucas Steele produces the fifth most sacrifice flies (5) in the country Series history: – Samford leads the all-time series, 26-8, with the first matchup recorded in 1997

– 19 of the 34 games took place in Birmingham, Alabama

– VMI got the best of the Bulldogs last year when the Keydets won 8-7

– Bulldogs have won 10 of the last 12 meetings, with two of the games going to overtime

– April 10, 2022 was the last time VMI won at Joe Lee Griffin Field

