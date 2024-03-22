Alabama football recruiting: Top-50 LB Darrell Johnson commits as Crimson Tide safe to No. 10 in the rankings

Four-star linebacker Darrell Johnson, a top-50 prospect in the Class of 2025, announced his commitment to Alabama on Wednesday evening. He chose the Crimson Tide over a list of finalists that included Florida State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF and USC.

Johnson, the No. 48 player nationally and No. 5 linebacker, according to 247Sports, is the highest-rated prospect to join Alabama's 2025 recruiting crop. His effort lifted Alabama to the No. 10 spot in the 247Sports' Team Composite recruiting rankings.

Johnson, a product of Eastman (Georgia) Dodge County High School, is also the fourth prospect to commit to Alabama and coach Kalen DeBoer in March. Three of these new additions are among the national top 100.

“Everyone knows the kind of great program that Alabama has been,” Johnson told 247Sports. “Honestly, Alabama has always been my dream school, but the fact that they showed me and my family so much love really brought it all together for me.”

247Sports notes that Johnson visited Alabama and Texas A&M in March, but made a silent commitment to the Crimson Tide before leaving Tuscaloosa. As of now, he still plans to visit Auburn, UCF, USC and Florida State.

Johnson is a veteran high school player, and while he is listed as a linebacker, he could play multiple spots at the next level. At 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, Johnson has spent time as a linebacker, defensive back, quarterback and running back for Dodge County. He was an All-Region selection in 2023 after making 103 tackles on the defensive side of the ball.