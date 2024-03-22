Women's tennis plays hard, but falls to No. 10 in California





BERKELEY, California. The University of Hawaii women's tennis team (7-7, 4-0 Big West) gave No. 10 California ( 9-3, 2-0 PAC-12 ) one point but fell, 6-1. The Rainbow Wahine's lone victory was an upset by reigning Big West Player of the Week, Nelly Knezkova who knocked off 38e– placed Hannah Viller-Moeller at No. 1 on the field. After first-year Knezkova won the first set 6-2, she fell behind 2-4 in the second set with a break. But the true freshman went on to sweep the final four matches, defeating Viller Moeller in straight sets 6-2, 6-4. In total, UH took three singles matches to three sets. On field number 2, UH's Ana Vilcek won the first set before Cal's No. 57 Valentina Ivanov tied the match at 1-1 and then held off Vilcek by winning a third-set super tiebreaker, 10-8. Hawaiis Nikola Homolkova held off 54th-ranked Jessica Alsola in the first set, but fell in the second. Alsola held on in the super tiebreak of the third set, 10-6. The Golden Bears started the match by winning the doubles point. Cal's No. 2 duo Alsola and Ivanov powered past UH's Vilcek and Homolkova. But on field number 3, Hawai'i's Anna Kern And Hanna Galindo Katja Wiersholm and Tiziana-Marie Schomburg lost 6-4 after a break. California won its first three singles matches to clinch victory over Hawaii. California is the fifth-ranked team UH has played this season. The Rainbow Wahine heads south to face No. 9 Southern California on Sunday, March 24 at 1:00 PM HT. No. 10 California 6, Hawaii 1

March 21, 2024 in Berkeley, California.

Hellman Tennis Complex Double 1.No. 23Mao Mushika/Hannah Viller Moeller (Cal) vs. Sheena Masuda / Nelly Knezkova (Hawaii), 5-4 UNF

2. Jessica Alsola/Valentina Ivanov (Cal) def. Ana Vilcek / Nikola Homolkova (Hawaii), 6-1

3. Katja Wiersholm/Tiziana-Marie Schomburg (Cal) def. Anna Kern / Hanna Galindo (Hawaii), 6-4* Order of finish 2, 3*

*Received the doubles point for Cal Singles 1. Nelly Knezkova (Hawaii) final no. 38 Hannah Viller Moeller (Cal), 6-2, 6-4

2.No. 57Valentina Ivanov (Cal) def. Ana Vilcek (Hawaii), 3-6, 6-3, 1-0(8)

3.No. 54Jessica Alsola (Cal) def. Nikola Homolkova (Hawaii), 5-7, 6-1, 1-0(6)

4.No. 53Katja Wiersholm (Cal) def. Hanna Galindo (Hawaii), 6-1, 6-0

5.No. 125 Mao Mushika (Cal) final Sheena Masuda (Hawaii), 6-0, 6-3^

6. Lan Mi (Cal) final Joëlle Lanz (Hawaii), 6-0, 6-3 Order of finish 4, 6, 5^, 1, 2, 3

^ Achieved the overall victory for Cal

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hawaiiathletics.com/news/2024/3/21/womens-tennis-plays-hard-but-falls-at-no-10-california.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos