



ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The No. 10 ranked University of Michigan ice hockey team (21-13-3) will play for the 2024 Big Ten Tournament championship against No. 5 Michigan State (23-9-3) on Saturday (March 23) in Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on Big Ten Network. Comments Michigan is the two-time defending Big Ten Tournament champion, winning in both 2022 and 2023 and topping Minnesota in both games. In total, the Wolverines have won three tournament championships since the league was founded in 2014, including a title in 2016. This is the first time Michigan and Michigan State have competed for the Big Ten tournament championship, but not the first time they have faced each other in a conference championship. The teams competed against each other in the CCHA Tournament championship game three times, in 1997 (Michigan won 3-1), 2001 (MSU won 2-0), 2002 (Michigan won 3-2), all at Joe Louis Arena . Michigan has the most wins in the Big Ten Tournament with 20, going 20-7 over the past eleven seasons. Michigan is 5-0 against MSU in the Big Ten Tournament, beating them four times in the quarterfinals and once in the semifinals. Gavin Brindley was named Big Ten Player of the Year on Tuesday (March 19). He was one of three Wolverines on the All-Big Ten first team, as Michigan made up half of the first-team honors, along with Let's talk about Casey And Rutger McGroarty . Dylan Duke captured the honor of the second team TJ Hughes And Frank Nazar III deserved honorable mention nods. Jacob Truscott is Michigan's recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award. Six skaters average more than a point per game: McGroarty (1.59), Brindley (1.42), Hughes (1.19), Casey (1.19), Duke (1.14), Nazar (1, 00). No Michigan team in the last 25 years has had more than four point-per-game players. As a team, Michigan is averaging 4.22 points per game, which ranks fourth in the nation at the top of the Big Ten. Michigan's power play holds steady at No. 1 in the country at 35.3 percent. They have converted 48 of 136 chances and have power play goals in 24 of 37 games. The next best team is Boston University at 27.9 percent. Michigan's 11-member sophomore class has scored 282 points. That's up from 31 teams on the Division I men's roster this season. Michigan has won four straight games by one goal for the first time since March 1927, when it won five straight games by one goal (three against Wisconsin, two against Minnesota) to end the team's fifth season of varsity play program.

