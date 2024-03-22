Four Rotations: Gymnastics at Big Ten Championships





PISCATAWAY, NJ Rutgers gymnastics will enter the 2024 postseason at the Big Ten Championships hosted by Michigan State at the Jenison Field House on Saturday, March 23. The Scarlet Knights will compete live in Session I on Big Ten Network at noon against Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Penn State and Maryland. Rutgers is competing in its ninth Big Ten Championships since joining the conference for the 2015 season. Stephanie Zannellas 9,925 at last season's conference championships placed seventh among the competition's 60 competitors. Rutgers Big Ten Championships scores 2023 – 195,125 – 10th

2022 – 195,750 – 9th 2021 – 195,675 – 5th

2019 – 194,175 – 10th

2018 – 194,400 – 9th

2017 – 194,700 – 9th

2016 – 194,775 – 9th

2015 – 193,125 – 10th Afternoon – Session I (noon ET) SAFE AT 1 BARS RAY AT 2 FLOOR Rotation 1 Nebraska Penn State Rutgers Maryland Illinois Iowa Rotation 2 Iowa Nebraska Penn State Rutgers Maryland Illinois Rotation 3 Illinois Iowa Nebraska Penn State Rutgers Maryland Rotation 4 Maryland Illinois Iowa Nebraska Penn State Rutgers Rotation 5 Rutgers Maryland Illinois Iowa Nebraska Penn State Rotation 6 Penn State Rutgers Maryland Illinois Iowa Nebraska The four things you need to know… Rutgers closed out the 2024 regular season in grand fashion on Sunday at the quad meet in George Washington, scoring a 196.825 for the second-highest score in program history in a high-scoring and closely contested event. The entire team effort led to a huge list of records, milestones and career highs by the end of the meet in the nation's capital. The score marked the school record for a road meet, while the team's 49.300 on beam ranks second all-time at RU and the 49.225 on vault is third all-time in team history. Senior Emily Leese has been named to the All-Big Ten Second Team for her performance during the 2024 season. This is the first All-Conference award for Leese, who becomes the program's fifth All-Conference winner since joining the program in 2014 League. The Lancaster, Pennsylvania native finished the regular season by tying her own program record on vault with a score of 9.925. the 10.0 starting value Yurchenko 1.5. It was the second time Leese reached 9,925 on the device. She achieved a 9.9 on floor in the same competition. Leese completed 38 routines this season without a single fall on vault, beam and floor. She posted three scores of 9.9 or higher on vault and four on floor, including tying her career-high twice with 9.925s. The big numbers yielded eleven event wins in 2024 across these three events in dual, tri and quad meets. Sophomore Gabrielle Dildys The breakout season reached a new high on Friday during the home finale at Jersey Mike's Arena. Dildy opened her night with her first collegiate 9.9, going all out on her Yurchenko in front of the home crowd and winning the event in the tri-meet. She finished the night with a 9.8 on beam and her second 9.9 of the night on floor, giving Rutgers a season-high score of 49.395, the fifth highest score in team history, while tying for the top score of the event. The Scarlet Knights excelled at Jersey Mike's Arena on Senior Night. The team posted a score of 196.200 in a tri-meet win over Penn and Yale. The result matched the team's best season score at the time and was equal to the seventh highest score in team history. Avery Balser celebrated her Senior Night with a win on bars with 9.85, while Maya Jones scored her first 9.9 and was tied for the floor crown. Follow Rutgers gymnastics Tweet, InstagramAnd Facebook. Download the Scarlet Knights app for Apple or Android Today.

