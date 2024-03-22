Sports
No. 1 Buckeyes try to eliminate the bitter taste in Frozen Four
The Ohio State women's ice hockey team has a bitter taste in its mouth.
The Buckeyes are back in the Frozen Four, just over a year after losing to Wisconsin in last season's national championship game, and two weeks after falling 6-3 in their conference championship game to the Badgers this year.
With an NCAA semifinal against No. 4 Clarkson (33-4-2, 18-3-1 ECAC) scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m., No. 1 Ohio State (33-4-0, 26-2-0 WCHA) would like to get rid of that taste.
Graduate forward and team captain Jennifer Gardiner said the Buckeyes are hungry to prove themselves, which they demonstrated with a 9-0 win in the NCAA quarterfinals against No. 8 Minnesota Duluth.
There's definitely a bitter taste in our mouths after that WCHA Final Faceoff game, Gardiner said. Coming into the NCAA quarterfinals, we knew this was chapter three, the start of the national playoff. Obviously Duluth is a very good team, but we really put our foot on the gas pedal and made a statement about what this team can do, and that's why we're very excited to be here at the Frozen Four.
The Frozen Four is familiar territory for most Ohio State players; Thirteen of the current Buckeyes players made the second national team last season, and nine won the league title in 2022. But of the 10 transfers and first-year players, none of them had played in a Frozen Four before head coach Nadine Muzerall said there was a different attitude.
Two different groups are being spoken to, Muzerall said. You're talking to a group that has never been here before; they have their own bitterness for never being here before, so there's a lot of motivation on both sides to capture your first or try to get back what was yours.
One of those players, Boston College transfer and graduate defenseman Cayla Barnes, has competed in two Winter Olympics and two International Ice Hockey Federation World Championships, but never in a Frozen Four. Barnes said she chose to transfer to Ohio State for another opportunity to be on the big stage.
I've done a lot of things in my career, but this isn't one of them, Barnes said. It is very special to be here and I am very much looking forward to this opportunity. They are such a special group and the perfect mix of experience at a Frozen Four but also hunger.
This season the Buckeyes have played two Frozen Four teams Colgate and Wisconsin and posted a 4-3 record against them, but they have yet to face Clarkson. Muzerall said playing a new opponent presents a challenge, but she is confident in Ohio State's preparation.
It's the excitement of the unknown, Muzerall said. Sometimes we play teams in our conference six times, and it's not that exciting for the players on either side, so it's really fun for Clarkson and us to be tested in a different way. We've done a good job of exploring a film from what we can see. We've been watching them closely all year, knowing they're a good contender, but it's just going to be different.
Going into Friday's semi-final, Muzerall said composure will determine the winner.
It's the mental side of the game right now, Muzerall said. You are physically ready and you are fit. Nothing's going to change from now to tomorrow, so it's just the mentality of having it, not just relentlessly in your feet and in your hands, but in your mind that you're the number one team and you can go out there and make it can own. .
Ohio State vs. Clarkson will be streamed live on ESPN+, with puck drop at 4 p.m
