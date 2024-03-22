Fencing ends day one of the NCAA Championships in second place





Columbus, OH Columbia fencing finished day one of the 2024 NCAA Championships in second place in the team standings after the women began competition Thursday at French Field House on the Ohio State University campus. The Lions had 52 battle victories, trailing Harvard by seven heading into Friday's conclusion of the women's event. Notre Dame is third with 49 points. The Crimson and Fighting Irish both have 12 fencers in the tournament, one more than Columbia, so the Lions will have to make up for having 23 fewer fights the rest of the weekend if they want to reach the top of the competition. team ranking. “I'm very happy with how we started today,” said head coach Michael Kind regards said. “It's a good place to have five women who are in or within one period of reaching the semi-finals. Tierna built on last year's experience at NCAAs and was solid today. Also seeing Mina and Evelyn make strong debuts in this environment was great, and you can't count down Rachel Kim with all the success she has had with us this year and her international experience. It was a great finish for us in Vera and Tamar's women's saber, and we look forward to continuing that momentum into Friday.” Epee started things off in the early session with Tender Oxenreider top teammate Mina Yamanaka in the first game of the weekend. Oxenreider put herself into the semifinals by posting a 6-2 mark in rounds two and three, leaving her just one ahead of the leader, Emily Vermeule of Harvard, at 10-5. Yamanaka finished the first round strongly, winning three of her last four matches and was 3-1 in the final pool to end the day at 9-6 and in seventh place. Evelyn Cheng came out firing on all cylinders in Foil, going 5-2 in the first round and splitting a pair of fights in the second and third stages of day one. Her 9-6 mark puts her in eighth place and just one fight back in the race for the top four. First year Rachel Kim ended her first day of NCAAs with a pair of wins and is ranked 21st. In sabre, Vera Kong And Tamar Gordon combined to finish 8-0 in the final round and climb the leaderboard. Kong has a one-touch indicator lead over Gordon for fourth place, but both are in prime position for a place in the semi-finals at 10-5. The women's competition concludes on Saturday, March 22, with two more round-robin pools to determine the top four finishers in each discipline, starting at 9 a.m. The top four finishers in each arm will compete in 15-touch semi-finals, with the winners fencing to determine first and second place and non-advancing fencers being awarded a tie for third place. The semifinals start at 1:00 PM and will be broadcast live on ESPN+. For the latest news on Columbia's fencing programs, follow @CULionsFencingTweetAndInstagramand the Internet at GoColumbiaLions.com. INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS THROUGH THREE ROUNDS

Ladies epee 4. Tender Oxenreider (10-5, +19 Ind.)

7. Mina Yamanaka (9-6, +6 Ind.) Ladies foil 8. Evelyn Cheng (9-6, +14 Ind.)

21. Rachel Kim (4-11, -12 Ind.) Ladies sabre 4. Vera Kong (10-5, +16 Ind.)

5. Tamar Gordon (10-5, +15 Ind.)

