Women's tennis defeats Loyola in Patriot League opener





Next game: Lehigh 23/3/2024 | 11am March 23 (Sat) / 11:00 am Lehigh History ANNAPOLIS, MD. The Navy women's tennis team (17-5, 1-0 PL) began a busy stretch of three Patriot League matches in four days, posting a 7-0 victory over Loyola (5-3, 0-1 PL) in the competition opener. Thursday afternoon at the Tose Family Tennis Center. The Midshipmen won their league opener for the third straight season, winning the doubles before claiming the first five singles matches, moving their duals home record to 14–1 on the campaign. With eldest Samantha Johannes and sophomores Sia Chaudry By earning a 6-1 doubles victory over No. 1 Loyola pair Lauren Manwiller and Christine Richiez, Navy quickly secured the doubles point as the juniors Kate Lee And Parvathi Shanker defeated the No. 3 team of Jocelyn Assael and Emi Shivkumar 6-1. I'm leaving late, junior Emily Tannenbaum and freshmen Olivia Fermo completed the doubles match with a 6-2 victory against Liza Tankimovich and Olivia Tracey. Tannenbaum then made short work of Tracey in the No. 1 singles match, 6-1, 6-0, while Lee jumped in front on court No. 4 en route to a 6-2, 6-0 victory against Manwiller. Johns earned the victory at Navy, recording a 6-4, 6-0 victory over second-ranked Richiez, followed by freshman Makaila Cheng holding on for a 6-1, 6-4 win against Shivkumar on court No. 6 and Chaudry defeated Tankimovich in a 6-3, 6-0 match on the No. 3 position. Anna Rico rounded out the action on the fifth court, picking up Loyola's only point of the day by beating the freshman Anna Jordaan 6-4, 6-3. Coach Keith Puryear Comments “Today was a good start to a very busy week of competition for the ladies. We expected Loyola to provide some challenges and I thought we did well to maintain our level of play throughout the match. Loyola played well doubles and I felt all our doubles teams did a good job creating opportunities today to take the lead. After the doubles we kept the momentum going in the singles. Em played a comprehensive match at No. 1 to bring another talent from the entire competition. After a tough first set match, Sam and Sia both did excellent momentum management in the second set, Kate was steady at number 4, Anna lost a tough one that she will learn from on the fifth court and Makaila did well at No. 6 against a tough opponent. We look forward to a good practice session tomorrow in preparation for Lehigh Saturday.” Match notes Navy moved to 16-0 in the all-time series with Loyola.

Tannenbaum is now one win away from tying her program record of 29 singles wins, moving to 28-6 on the year with her victory over Tracey.

With her 32nd career win as the Mids' top singles player, Tannenbaum needs one more win at the No. 1 singles spot to tie Amanda Keller for the career program record

Chaudry has now won her last four singles matches. Next one Navy will host Lehigh in a match at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Tose Family Tennis Center.

