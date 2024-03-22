Sports
La Salle defeats Malvern Prep for second consecutive Flyers Cup AAA title
HATFIELD TWP. La Salle scored quickly and in bunches against Malvern Prep in the Flyers Cup AAA championship game Wednesday night.
The top-seeded Explorers scored four goals in the first 7:04 of the first period and it proved enough as the defending champions went back-to-back with a 6-3 win over second-seeded Friars at Hatfield Ice Arena. .
“It feels great,” said Cameron Ross of La Salle, who was named MVP. “Honestly, when I think about it, I really wish we could have won it again in OT to feel that experience, but it's great to go back-to-back and we want to win (the state championship) on Saturday against Pine Richland.
“We came out slow (in the semifinals against Holy Ghost Prep). We practiced on Monday and today was difficult and we did just that. We immediately scored four goals.”
La Salle (23-3) built its lead with two two-goal sets. The first two goals were scored 11 seconds apart, while the third and fourth goals were within 23 seconds of each other.
Ryan Wiley and Benjamin Falicki scored the first two goals, both knocking down rebounds. Wiley's goal, courtesy of Charles Kennedy, came 3:42 into the game, while Falicki's, assisted by James Carpenter, came at 3:53.
Less than three minutes later the Explorers were at it again. Ross' wrister shot into the back of the net from the point at 6:41, before Grant Lagreca made it 4-0 at 9:56.
“As soon as you put those pucks in the back of the net,” Ross said, “the momentum is there and we don't let off the gas once that happens.”
“It's just momentum,” Kennedy repeated. “We took advantage of the opportunities we had and we did what we had to do by putting the puck low, getting in front of the net and creating traffic. It was a great start which obviously helped us throughout the match.”
The Atlantic Prep Athletic Conference rivals traded goals the rest of the way. Jeremy Jacobs, Pax Hioshik and Jonathan Holt scored for the Friars (11-9), while Ross and Kennedy added goals in the second and third periods, respectively, for the Explorers.
Holt filled the stat sheet for Malvern Prep, totaling a goal and two assists in the championship game.
Ross led La Salle with two goals after scoring one in the first 25 games of the season. His second goal of the match was shorthanded. He carried the puck the length of the ice and beat the goalie to the near post from the right side, giving the Explorers a 5-1 lead early in the second period.
Kennedy finished with a goal and two assists. He lit the lamp with a wraparound to make it 6-2 with 6:34 left in the third period.
“I saw a teammate, Pat Brace, crash low,” Kennedy recalled. “The goalkeeper said, 'Oh, pick him up, he's low' and he hugged the post. I just dealt with it.”
La Salle's goaltender Jacob Rossi stopped 31 of the 34 shots he faced, while Malvern Prep's Matthew Crawford stopped 36 of the 42 shots he faced. Riley Doyle played the last few minutes for the Friars, stopping four shots.
La Salle will try to win its second straight state championship on Saturday against Penguins Cup champion Pine Richland. The puck drops at the Haverford Skatium at 5 p.m.
Room 6, Malvern Preparation 3
Malvern Preparation 1 1 1 – 3
Room 4 1 1 – 6
First period
Ryan Wiley (La Salle) assisted by Charles Kennedy 3:42
Benjamin Falicki (La Salle) assisted by James Carpenter 3:53
Cameron Ross (La Salle) assisted by Ryan Wiley, Charles Kennedy 6:41
Grant Lagreca (La Salle) 7:04
Jeremy Jacobs (Malvern Prep) assisted by Brady Doyle, Jonathan Holt, power play 16:08
Second period
Cameron Ross (La Salle), shorthand 2:06
Pax Hoishik (Malvern Prep) assisted by Jonathan Holt, Henry Tesoriero 5:34
Third period
Charles Kennedy (La Salle), power play 10:53
Jonathan Holt (Malvern Prep) assisted by Brady Doyle, Jeremy Jacobs 16:13
Saves
MP: Matthew Crawford 36, Riley Doyle 4.
LS: Jacob Rossi: 31.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thereporteronline.com/2024/03/21/ice-hockey-la-salle-beats-malvern-prep-for-second-straight-flyers-cup-aaa-title/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Former Nickelodeon child actors share stories of abuse
- La Salle defeats Malvern Prep for second consecutive Flyers Cup AAA title
- Narendra Modi's live visit to Bhutan: PM receives a warm welcome in Paro
- As India's elections approach, some Bollywood films are promoting Modi's policies by embracing Hindu nationalism.
- Google officially named company behind $576 million data center project in Cedar Rapids
- This bacterial subtype was found in 50% of colon cancers
- M6.0 earthquake hits Java Island, Indonesia: BMKG – CGTN
- Commentary: what China's two sessions tell us about the direction Xi Jinping is taking
- On the Market Dunwoody Home has mastered the art of home entertainment
- Women's tennis defeats Loyola in Patriot League opener
- Watch: Notre Dame restoration nearly complete #cnn #news #notredame #france
- Menpora Dito Accompanies President Jokowi to Witness Indonesian National Team's Victory in 2026 World Cup Qualification Event