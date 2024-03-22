La Salle defeats Malvern Prep for second consecutive Flyers Cup AAA title

HATFIELD TWP. La Salle scored quickly and in bunches against Malvern Prep in the Flyers Cup AAA championship game Wednesday night.

The top-seeded Explorers scored four goals in the first 7:04 of the first period and it proved enough as the defending champions went back-to-back with a 6-3 win over second-seeded Friars at Hatfield Ice Arena. .

“It feels great,” said Cameron Ross of La Salle, who was named MVP. “Honestly, when I think about it, I really wish we could have won it again in OT to feel that experience, but it's great to go back-to-back and we want to win (the state championship) on Saturday against Pine Richland.

“We came out slow (in the semifinals against Holy Ghost Prep). We practiced on Monday and today was difficult and we did just that. We immediately scored four goals.”

La Salle (23-3) built its lead with two two-goal sets. The first two goals were scored 11 seconds apart, while the third and fourth goals were within 23 seconds of each other.

Ryan Wiley and Benjamin Falicki scored the first two goals, both knocking down rebounds. Wiley's goal, courtesy of Charles Kennedy, came 3:42 into the game, while Falicki's, assisted by James Carpenter, came at 3:53.

Less than three minutes later the Explorers were at it again. Ross' wrister shot into the back of the net from the point at 6:41, before Grant Lagreca made it 4-0 at 9:56.

“As soon as you put those pucks in the back of the net,” Ross said, “the momentum is there and we don't let off the gas once that happens.”

“It's just momentum,” Kennedy repeated. “We took advantage of the opportunities we had and we did what we had to do by putting the puck low, getting in front of the net and creating traffic. It was a great start which obviously helped us throughout the match.”

The Atlantic Prep Athletic Conference rivals traded goals the rest of the way. Jeremy Jacobs, Pax Hioshik and Jonathan Holt scored for the Friars (11-9), while Ross and Kennedy added goals in the second and third periods, respectively, for the Explorers.

Holt filled the stat sheet for Malvern Prep, totaling a goal and two assists in the championship game.

Ross led La Salle with two goals after scoring one in the first 25 games of the season. His second goal of the match was shorthanded. He carried the puck the length of the ice and beat the goalie to the near post from the right side, giving the Explorers a 5-1 lead early in the second period.

Kennedy finished with a goal and two assists. He lit the lamp with a wraparound to make it 6-2 with 6:34 left in the third period.

“I saw a teammate, Pat Brace, crash low,” Kennedy recalled. “The goalkeeper said, 'Oh, pick him up, he's low' and he hugged the post. I just dealt with it.”

La Salle's goaltender Jacob Rossi stopped 31 of the 34 shots he faced, while Malvern Prep's Matthew Crawford stopped 36 of the 42 shots he faced. Riley Doyle played the last few minutes for the Friars, stopping four shots.

La Salle will try to win its second straight state championship on Saturday against Penguins Cup champion Pine Richland. The puck drops at the Haverford Skatium at 5 p.m.

Room 6, Malvern Preparation 3

Malvern Preparation 1 1 1 – 3

Room 4 1 1 – 6

First period

Ryan Wiley (La Salle) assisted by Charles Kennedy 3:42

Benjamin Falicki (La Salle) assisted by James Carpenter 3:53

Cameron Ross (La Salle) assisted by Ryan Wiley, Charles Kennedy 6:41

Grant Lagreca (La Salle) 7:04

Jeremy Jacobs (Malvern Prep) assisted by Brady Doyle, Jonathan Holt, power play 16:08

Second period

Cameron Ross (La Salle), shorthand 2:06

Pax Hoishik (Malvern Prep) assisted by Jonathan Holt, Henry Tesoriero 5:34

Third period

Charles Kennedy (La Salle), power play 10:53

Jonathan Holt (Malvern Prep) assisted by Brady Doyle, Jeremy Jacobs 16:13

Saves

MP: Matthew Crawford 36, Riley Doyle 4.

LS: Jacob Rossi: 31.