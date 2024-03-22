Women's swimming and diving ranked 10th at NCAAs through Thursday





GREENSBORO, N.C. (March 21, 2024) The Jumbo 200 freestyle relay placed 10th nationally on day two of the NCAA Division III Women's Swimming and Diving Championships Thursday at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. The foursome from the first year Sydney Stasz junior Emma Claus second year Isa Chambers and oldest Jillian Cudney combined at a time of 1:33.69 for second place in the consolation finals and 10th overall tonight. That is an honorable mention for the Jumbos. Cudney earns her third All-American award of the meet and 10th for her career, while it is the first-ever national recognition for the other three. Made her first NCAA appearance, second diver Malia Leung had a successful day. She qualified for the consolation finals with a score of 404.40 in the preliminaries. She then scored 418.25 in the consolation final for 11th and her first career honorable mention All-American Award. After two days at the meet, the Jumbos are 10th in the scoring column with 64.5 team points. Sophomore Leave Foltenyi Tonight she narrowly missed swimming in the final of the 100 butterfly due to a 17th place in a time of 55.67. She was 0.18 behind the time of 55.49 which was 16th for the last spot in the consolation final. Also in the 100 fly, junior Lara Wujciak placed 32nd (56.29) as a freshman Elena Harrison came 35th (56.33). The Jumbos had three artists for the 400 individual medley preliminaries. Sophomore Madeleine Dunn placed 25th in a time of 4:29.23, sophomore Maddie Hagberg swam 4:38.05 for 33rd and junior Close McCarty Placed 34th (4:38.95). The 200 freestyle saw Tufts as a sophomore Quinci Wheeler swim 1:53.19 in the preliminaries for 37th place. An unfortunate result during the preliminaries of the 400 medley relay Thursday morning saw Tufts' seventh-seeded team disqualified due to an early start by one of its swimmers. Friday's women's events at the NCAA meet are the 200 butterfly, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke and the 800 freestyle relay. –JUMBO'S–

