Steve Spurrier isn't giving up on Florida's Billy Napier just yet
It's been an interesting few weeks for Steve Spurrier. He joined an exclusive group of Distinguished Americans. He made headlines for sounding like countless Florida football fans.
Spurrier received the Walter Camp Prize Last weekend at Yale. It goes to someone who, among other things, has worked to preserve American ideals.
For someone who has enough prizes to supply a museum (or restaurant), this was special.
It's pretty neat, Spurrier said. It doesn't necessarily go to a coach or footballer.
It's probably the first award he's shared with showmen like Regis Philbin and Bob Hope. Of course, Spurrier has always enjoyed himself quite a bit. Which brings us to the headlines.
Steve Spurrier: There's a feeling among the Gators of: What the hell are we doing?
Steve Spurrier calls out Florida head coach Billy Napier.
In Florida, even Steve Spurrier questions Gator's Billy Napier. Oh oh.
Spurrier has done all that, although the headlines make it sound like he is ready to join Napier's firing squad.
Hold the bullets.
“I'm not trying to be negative,” Spurrier said. The bottom line is we've had three consecutive losing seasons. Man, they were ready to run me out of here when we were like 9-2 and not winning the SEC.
The past is Spurrier's frame of reference. That's normal when you're 78 years old and constantly celebrated for things you did decades ago.
But one thing hasn't changed. Spurrier hates losing, whether it's football or golf or which restaurant sells the most chocolate chip cookies.
That's why he has suffered from indigestion during football in recent years. No one suffered more from the Gators crash than the man who made the program a success.
The Marshall Plan:Football CB Jason Marshall Jr. from Florida on why he came back, the importance of the Miami game
March Madness:The NCAA selection committee has sabotaged perhaps the greatest show in women's hoops history
Receiving the Walter Camp Award made Spurrier reminisce about a speech he gave 35 years ago. He had just been accepted to UF and Ray Graves introduced him to the Tampa Gator Club.
Steve may never win an SEC championship here, Graves said, but he will bring fun and excitement to Florida football.
That did not go down well with the guest of honor.
I love you, Spurrier told Graves. But I'm not here to bring fun and excitement to Florida football. I'm here to win the SEC.
That mentality was not Florida's mentality, but Spurriers changed the program in his image. One of the qualities was unvarnished honesty. So when Gene Frenette of the Florida Times-Union asked him about the State of Napiers program, Spurrier stated the obvious.
He questioned the special teams' blunders and deadly penalties. He wondered what the huge support staff was doing.
Every Florida fan has said that. But it's news when The Head Ball Coach says it.
Spurrier didn't mean to cause a stir through headlines, but he can't help it. Ask him a question and you will get an answer.
He instinctively wonders why the Florida football organization needs more than sixty employees. Spurrier had a 27-member support staff when UF won the national championship in 1996, including the chaplain and chief of security.
“I wouldn't want so many people around because I don't know what exactly they do,” he said. But if (Napier) thinks this will help him win, he's entitled to all those people.
The fact is that every major program has produced analysts, nutritionists, scouts and recruiting specialists. In the crazy NIL/Portal world, head coaches have become more like CEOs than guys who figure out ball games.
Walter Camp wouldn't recognize it. Spurrier hardly does that.
Offseason stuff, transfer portal and all that stuff, he said. I don't think I would have enjoyed it that much.
That reinforced the sense of disappointment in Spurrier's initial comments. But he wants people to know he was talking about what happened. Not he hopes what will be.
We have a lot of new players, maybe it will make a difference, he said. We must be optimistic.
As such, Spurrier predicts theGators will win at least three more games than most people expect.
Eight-and-four, he said, and win a bowl game.
That would make headlines now. And no one would enjoy it more than Steve Spurrier.
David Whitley is the sports columnist for The Gainesville Sun. Contact him at [email protected]. Follow him on X @DavidEWhitley
