Fire takes out the Madison Hockey Rink complex

The fire on Wednesday is almost as bad as the fire in 2011

A wildfire of at least a dozen in Madison County destroyed the Madison Hockey League rink behind the American Legion building on Thrift Road Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Troy Coppage, chief of the Madison County Volunteer Fire Department, said Wednesday evening when he reviewed the fire at the hockey rink that all of the fires appeared to have a “natural cause.”

“We believe power lines struck trees and fueled the fires,” Coppage said. 'It doesn't appear that these were caused by stupidity.

Dave Sisson, a hockey league volunteer, said Wednesday's fire was, in his eyes, “almost as bad as the fire of February 14, 2011.”

The ice rink had an asphalt base at the time. It currently has rubber tiles on top of the asphalt. A fire destroyed a shed that housed all the equipment used by players, along with seating and a large surface with plastic side panels.

About 20 percent of the rink tile was also damaged and likely destroyed.

Jerry Carpenter, director of Madison County Parks and Recreation, provided the authority with insurance to cover the fire damage.

He added that he and recreation coordinator Lindsay Von Herbulis had just come from a county planning commission workshop where the pair made the initial presentation for the new outdoor recreation complex that will include an adaptive-use playground, splash pad, tennis, pickleball and basketball . courts, a flat, eight-foot-wide asphalt walking path and a new hockey rink.

The ice rink is currently planned for phase 3 of the project.

The county approved money this year to pay for the engineering and site plan study presented to commissioners Wednesday evening. The province has also budgeted $700,000 pending final approval later this spring for infrastructure construction (Phase 1).

A public hearing on the $3.2 million project will be held May 1.

Another county official said the fire jumped Thrift Road and came close to the Dollar General Store and the Madison Learning Center on Main Street.

Residents living in the trailer park east of the Legion site and students and staff at the learning center were evacuated as a safety measure, the official said.

Law enforcement blocked both ends of S. Main Street and the roads remained closed for several hours with detours in the area.

Coppage said firefighters were hopping around the county as reports of fire came into the county's emergency communications center.

Other fires, large and small, occurred in the Brightwood (Lillards Ford Road), Banco (Weaver Hollow Road), Syria (Leathers Lane) and Etlan areas, and along US Route 15 in the southeastern part of the county.

The county government declared a local state of emergency at 3:52 p.m. and announced that Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) would shut off power to neighborhoods along the Virginia Route 231 corridor, including Etlan, Syria and the Poorhouse Road area running between Criglersville and Etlan. to prevent new fires in the area.

Power was restored to those areas as of approximately 9 p.m. REC crews also followed fire departments around the county to assess damage and make repairs.

Madison County Sheriff Erik J. Weaver called in all off-duty personnel, including part-time bailiffs, to assist.

Coppage said that in addition to his company, firefighters from Culpeper, Orange and Greene counties also assisted with the fires, noting those counties were also experiencing fires and incidents.