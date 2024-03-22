Sports
Jonathan Mogbo named Lou Henson finalist for National Player of the Year
BOSTON, Mon. -San Francisco Jonathan Mogbo was one of 35 student-athletes recently selected by CollegeInsider.com as a finalist for the 2023-2024 Lou Henson National Player of the Year Award on Wednesday, March 20.
The award, presented annually to the top mid-major player in Division I college basketball, honors the former Illinois and New Mexico State head coach who won 775 games in 41 seasons.
Players from teams in the following conferences are eligible for the award: America East, Atlantic Sun, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Colonial, Horizon, Ivy, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Mid-Eastern, Missouri Valley, Northeast , Ohio Valley, Patriot, Southern, Southland, Southwestern, Summit, Sun Belt, Western Athletic and West Coast.
The recipient of the annual award is determined by a 10-member voting committee consisting of current and former head coaches, as well as two senior contributors from collegeinsider.com. The 2024 award will be announced in Phoenix, AZ, site of the Division I Men's Basketball Championship.
Mogbo evolved into one of the most dominant big men in the country this season and made his mark on the Hilltop in his first year. Mogbo has already been named WCC Newcomer of the Year and earned All-WCC First team honors. Mogbo played and started in all 34 games for San Francisco this season, averaging 28.9 minutes per game.
Overall, the dynamic forward led the Dons in scoring (14.2 ppg), rebounding (10.1) and steals (1.6 spg). At the end of the regular season, he finished in the top 20 in Division I in total rebounds (318/7th), field goal percentage (64.33, 8th), double-doubles (16, 10th), rebounding (10.3, 13th), and offensive rebounds (3.55/19th). Within the WCC, the Missouri State transfer finished first in rebounding, field goal percentage and steals, while also finishing sixth in scoring and 18th in minutes. Looking at the record books on the Hilltop, Mogbo finished the season with a field goal percentage of 63.6 (206-324), which is good for the second-highest single-season percentage in program history, behind Bill Cartwright's 66.7 percent (168-252). ) in 1978-1979.
Notably, Mogbo reached double figures in 28 of USF's 34 games and had ten or more rebounds in 19 of USF's 34 games. Because of these efforts, he was named WCC Player of the Week three times this season (January 8, January 15 + February 5). Additionally, he was also named to the Lou Henson Award Mid-Season Watch List on January 10.
The full list of 2024 Lou Henson National Player of the Year Award finalists is:
Achor Achor-Samford
Robbie Avila – Indiana State
Jalen Blackmon Stetson
Isaiah Cozart – Eastern Kentucky
Isaiah Crawford – Louisiana Tech
Tucker DeVries-Drake
Terrence Edwards, Jr.-James Madison
Enrique Freeman-Akron
Kezza Giffa – Highlight
Tyon Grant-Foster-Grand Canyon
Donovan Gregory – Appalachian Mountains
Xavier Johnson – Southern Illinois
Dillon Jones – Weber State
Xavier Lee-Princeton
Malik Mack Harvard
Aidan Mahaney – St. Mary's
Zeke Mayo – South Dakota State
Riley Minix – Morehead State
Jonathan Mogbo -San Francisco
Drew Pember – UNC Asheville
Elijah Pepper-UC Davis
Caden Pierce-Princeton
Bryce Pope – UC San Diego
Noah Reynolds-Green Bay
Jordan Sears-UT Martin
Braeden Smith – Colgate
Reyne Smith-Charleston
Isaiah Swope – State of Indiana
Jamarii Thomas – Norfolk State
Tyler Thomas-Hofstra
Trey Townsend-Oakland
Wells – McNeese Degree
Danny Wolf – Yale
Lamar Wilkerson-Sam Houston
Vonterius Woolbright – Western Carolina
Would you like to view the full press release from College Insider? click here.
Follow the Dons for updates and more information about the USF men's basketball program
