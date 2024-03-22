Sports
T20 World Cup stars can boost US cricket, says ex-England Quick Plunkett | Cricket
England World Cup winner Liam Plunkett says cricket superstars such as Virat Kohli and Babar Azam can help strengthen the game in the United States when the T20 World Cup is held there.
The Twenty20 showpiece, which starts on June 1, will be jointly staged by the United States and the West Indies.
It will be the first major international cricket tournament to be played in the US, with a sell-out crowd expected for the clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at a temporary 34,000-seat venue on Long Island, New York.
That match could feature a dramatic showdown between two of the world's best batsmen: India's Kohli and Pakistan's Azam.
“I know tickets are hard to come by,” Plunkett told AFP in a video call from Philadelphia. “People ask me for tickets, like I'm Ticketmaster or something. I have nothing to do with it.
“I'm sure there will be a resale value. People are trying to sell it for $1,500 and people are buying the tickets for that, which is crazy to think.
“I said to someone, 'If you put Babar Azam and Virat Kohli next to LeBron James, the queues for the cricketers would be just as long, if not longer.' They are so big all over the world.
“People don't believe that. People in America don't realize that more people watch India versus Pakistan than watch the Super Bowl, which is crazy.”
Plunkett, 38, played in the first edition of Major League Cricket last year, a US-based franchise tournament that used the same short and sharp 20 overs per side format as the upcoming global showpiece.
“It was successful,” said Plunkett, with less than 100 days to go until the start of the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
“In terms of spectacle, I felt I could have played franchise cricket anywhere in the world,” added the former Durham and Yorkshire paceman, who played for the San Francisco Unicorns.
Until last year, England were reigning world champions in both one-day and Twenty20 international cricket.
But the defense of their 50-over crown, which Plunkett helped them win on home soil in 2019, ended in disappointment in India, where they failed to reach the knockout stages.
“Obviously they haven't performed in the last 50-over World Cup,” Plunkett said.
“But they have some of the best players in the world. If they catch fire, they can change games. Jos struggled last time, but if Jos turns up he can be player of the World Cup.”
The last of Plunkett's 124 international appearances across all formats came in the memorable 2019 World Cup Final at Lord's, where England defeated New Zealand in a sudden death 'Super Over' to become world champions in the one-day international format for the first time. .
“I was lucky to play with the best white-ball team to come out of England. I was lucky to help win the World Cup with a group of guys who have been very successful,” he said.
“England can always be better at guiding people at the end of their careers. But every time I played for England, whether it was at the beginning or at the end, I loved that experience.”
Now Plunkett, who has been plagued by back and calf injuries, is considering whether his body can withstand the rigors of another season of MLC, with the less stressful Masters and Legends circuit as another option.
In the longer term, having settled in the United States after marrying his American-born wife, Plunkett is also keen to play a role in the local cricket scene after hanging up his boots by setting up a cricket academy.
“The great thing about being here is you can help cricket in the community,” he said. 'I love it here, I've been here with my girlfriend, now wife. I'm glad I live in the United States.”
