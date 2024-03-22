Sports
Top position battles to watch in spring training
BLOOMINGTON The Indiana football team is about to enter a new era under coach Curt Cignetti with a roster that bears little resemblance to the one that ended the season with a 35-31 loss to Purdue.
The Hoosiers return just 10 of the 22 players who started last year's regular-season finale. They lost over 30 players in total between players transferring and exhausting their eligibility.
That means there will be competition for playing time up and down the roster this spring.
Here are three position battles The Herald-Times is monitoring beyond the high-stakes battle at quarterback when camp opens Thursday at Memorial Stadium:
More:Why new quarterback Kurtis Rourke got reps at Indiana Football's 2024 pro day
New blood could power Indiana's revamped backroom
- Departing: Josh Henderson, Christian Turner, Jaylin Lucas (Florida State)
- Returns: Trent Howland (R-Jr); David Holloman (R-Jr)
- Transfers: Ty Son Lawton (R-Sr); Elijah Green (R-Sr); Justice Ellison (Sr); Kaelon Black (R-Jr);
- Freshmen: Khobie Martin (summer enrolled)
Trent Howland returned to a very different backroom after withdrawing his name from the transfer portal.
Howland was IU's leading rusher last year with 75 carries for 354 yards (4.7 yards per carry) thanks to a late-season surge. There's no guarantee he'll remain atop the depth chart as the new staff sorts through the group's strengths and weaknesses.
“We are deep in running backs,” Cignetti told The Herald-Times. We wanted to improve the speed and speed there and not have to take them off the field other than a standard rotation. The guy had to take it between the tackles, catch the ball, get the ball to the edge and pass pro.”
Indiana signed two JMU transfers (Kaelon Black and Ty Son Lawton), along with two running backs from the ACC (Justice Ellison and Elijah Green).
Black's 2023 season probably best fits the description Cignetti outlined. He had 411 yards after contact (3.1 yards per carry), forced 18 missed tackles, had 18 runs of 10 yards or more and had 22 catches for 186 yards, according to Pro Football Focus.
He compared with 14 forced missed tackles and 14 runs of 10 yards or more on a smaller sample size (99 carries) in 2022.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder was a three-star running back in the 2020 signing class at Salem High School.
Ellison has the most Power Five experience of the group with 100 or more carries each of the past three seasons at Wake Forest. The team liked to keep him between the tackles and he showed the ability to fight through contact.
More:How Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti is structuring spring camp
Old Dominion tandem or bust in safety?
- Departing: Noah Pierre, Louis Moore (Ole Miss), Phillip Dunnam (FAU), Jordan Grier (Memphis), Jordan Shaw (Washington)
- Returns: Josh Sanguinetti (R-Sr); Tyrik McDaniel (R-Sr); Bryson Bonds (R-Sr); Amare Ferrell (Soph)
- Transfers: Terry Jones (Sr); Shawn Asbury (Sr)
- Freshmen: Dontrae Henderson (enrolled early)
Indiana is expected to run a 4-2-5 base defense that relies on two safeties on the back end and a rover position, a hybrid linebacker and safety position that isn't all that different from the husky position in former coach Tom's defense All.
The Hoosiers lost all three of their starting safeties from last year, with Louis Moore (Ole Miss) and Phillip Dunnam (FAU) entering the transfer portal and Noah Pierre exhausting his eligibility. They returned just two safeties (Josh Sanguinetti and Amare Ferrell) who played more than 100 defensive snaps.
This was a rare position in which Cignetti didn't sign a single JMU transfer, but he did bring in some names he knew by signing former All-Sun Belt safeties Terry Jones and Shawn Asbury from Old Dominion. They give IU some much-needed experience at the position, but will have to prove they can handle Power Five competition.
However, the numbers are not correct.
Indiana's new defensive staff could choose to move some corners here for added depth or look outside the program for help in the spring portal window. The husky position is one of the more wide open position battles on the roster.
More:Indiana Football announces date for first spring game since 2019
Can IU's new staff build an edge?
- Departing: Andre Carter, Myles Jackson (Tulsa), Anthony Jones
- Returns: Lanell Carr (Sr); Trey Laing (R-Sr); Venson Sneed Jr. (R-Soph); TaDerius Collins (R-Fr)
- Transfers: Mikail Kamara (R-Sr)
- Freshmen: William Depaepe (summer registration); Daniel Ndukwe (enrolled early)
James Madison had one of the most impressive pass rushes in the country over the past two seasons. The Dukes had 45 sacks last year (tied for No. 6 out of 132 teams) and 38 sacks in 2022 (tied for No. 13) and their defensive ends were a big part of that success.
Cignetti is changing his approach by splitting the coaching duties in the defensive line.
Pat Kuntz, his defensive line coach the past two seasons at JMU, followed him to Bloomington but will now coach only defensive tackles. He hired Buddha Williams, who had spent the previous two seasons on the Colorado States staff, to coach defensive ends.
He will have a lot of work to do.
Indiana's production on the defensive end has been lacking in recent years and he doesn't have much experience to work with.
Kamara was a nice outing out of JMU's portal, but he worked opposite Jalen Green last year, who had 15.5 sacks and a 20% pass-rush win rate, which ranked eighth in the country on the defensive end .
While Kamara had 7.5 sacks and 41 quarterback pressures, he will face more physically demanding offensive linemen in the Big Ten without the benefit of playing next to an elite pass rusher. Carr showed some flashes last year, but his production didn't jump even though he played 494 snaps in his career.
Collins could be the player to keep an eye on here after finishing his freshman year as someone the previous staff kept mentioning as someone on the rise late in the year.
The 6-foot-2, 242 has the right build and showed signs of being an impact defender at Northwood High School (Louisiana) when he had 12 sacks and 24 tackles for loss as a senior. He had a strong list of offers as a three-star recruit, including Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Louisville and Texas.
Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.
