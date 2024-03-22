Hockey East Championship Weekend arrives in Boston





Hockey East semi-finals #1 Boston College:No. 1/1, 29-5-1, 20-3-1 HEA

#5 Massachusetts:No. 12/16,20-12-3, 12-10-2 HEA

Friday March 22:4:00 PM at TD Garden (Boston, Massachusetts)

TV (streaming):NESN/NESN+(ESPN+)

Tyler Murray (play-by-play), Billy Jaffe (analyst), George Balekji (reporter)

Radio:WEEI850 AM, Varsity App, BCEagles.com/Watch

Jon Rish (play-by-play), Andy Powers (analyst)

Live stats:Friday CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. —Hockey East Regular Season Champions and the tournament's top-seeded Boston College Eagle continue their quest for a second trophy with a semifinal against fifth-seeded Massachusetts Friday at 4 p.m. at TD Garden. The winner will advance to the championship game Saturday at 7:30 PM against the winner of two-seed BU and three-seed Maine. The Eagles finished the regular season by winning 13 consecutive Hockey East games; the longest winning streak in the league since the Eagles won 12 straight in 2012-13. BC has won the league's top Hockey East Tournament Championships eleven times; The Eagles last won in 2012. All-time, the Eagles are 77-37-2 in the tournament and 10-1 against UMass, which joined the league in the 1994-95 season; facing the Minutemen in the second straight playoff. CUT TO THE CHASE

Cutter Gauthier is the Hockey East and NCAA leader in goals at age 32. He is the first Eagle to score 30 goals in a season since Hobey Baker Award winner Johnny Gaudreau in 2013-14. His 32 goals rank him as the 17th most goals in a season, behind Jeff Farkes (1999-2000), the most recent to end a season with 32.

Cutter Gauthier had a career-best 14 game point streak, with a scoreline of 11-10-21, broken against BU (2/5) in the Beanpot. He rebounded his streak when it was broken with a four-point, two-goal performance against No. 17 New Hampshire (2/9).

Gauthier scored his first career hat trick at Merrimack (1/19).

Gauthier's ten power play goals are the second most in Hockey East and sixth most in the NCAA. FIRST year SUPERLATIVES

Will Smith's 40 assists and Gabe Perreault 35 are the second and fifth most in a season by a BC freshman.

Smith's 57 points are third and Perreault's 50 points are sixth all-time by a freshman.

Ryan Leonard surpassed Johnny Gaudreau (2011-2012) for the fifth most goals in a season by a BC freshman and is now tied with Steve Heinze for fourth at age 26. HOCKEY EAST SUCCESS Boston College won its 18th Hockey East Regular Season Championship. The Eagles also finished the 2020-2021 season atop the standings, but the league voted not to recognize a regular season champion due to the Covid-19-affected schedule.

The Eagles went 20-3-1 in Hockey East; the most since claiming its second straight regular season titles with a 19-7-1 record in 2011-12. BC last won twenty games in 2010-2011.

BC surpassed 20 wins in Hockey East's first three seasons before the league schedule was shortened after the 1986-87 season. BC-UMASS SERIES Friday marks the 98th all-time game between the schools.

Boston College leads the all-time series, 76-23-4. The very first meeting was a 5-4, three-way win for Massachusetts AC on January 17, 1919.

BC is 12-1 in its last 11 games with UMass and has won eight in a row.

Boston College won a home-and-home weekend in February by scores of 5-1 and 6-4. Amherst resident Ryan Leonard totaled five goals, including a hat-trick in game two.

