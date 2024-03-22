Adam Zampa withdraws from IPL as Australian cricket star sacrifices $270,000 for his family

Adam Zampa has withdrawn from the IPL at the last minute, with the Australian cricket star who would like to rest at home with his family after a busy period on the road. Zampa was expected to feature for the Rajasthan Royals when the IPL kicked off on Friday (local time), but his manager confirmed to cricket.com.au that he won't play after all.

The decision to withdraw means Zampa will forfeit the $270,000 he was set to receive from RCB for his second season with the franchise. The 31-year-old is believed to be prioritizing a freshen-up and some much-needed time at home with his young family.

Adam Zampa has withdrawn from the IPL to prioritize a refresher at home with his family. Image: Getty

The off-spinner has been away from his wife Harriet and their three-year-old son for most of the past eight months, starting with the Major League Cricket tournament in America last August. Him then traveled to India for the ODI World Cupand was also away from his family for much of the Australian home summer.

Playing for the Melbourne Renegades last BBL season, Zampa had to leave his wife and son at home in Byron Bay for most of the tournament. And it will be a similar situation this year when Zampa heads to the T20 World Cup in the US and Caribbean in June, before a limited-overs tour for Australia in Britain in September.

Cricket Australia has encouraged Australian stars to play in the IPL this year as it will be ideal preparation for the T20 World Cup. But Zampa clearly believes he better take a break and come back fresh and full of fire.

Adam Zampa and wife Harriet at the Australian Cricket Awards in January. (Getty Images for Cricket Austral)

Adam Zampa's withdrawal follows Josh Hazlewood's sacrifice

His decision to retire from the IPL has echoes Mitchell Starc's earlier move to take the wealth of the lucrative T20 tournament in India. Starc is playing this year after earning a whopping $4.4 million contract with the Kolkata Knight Riders, but so far he hasn't played in the IPL since 2015.

Starc has chosen to spend the time at home with wife Alyssa Healy, herself a busy cricketer and captain of the Australian women's team. The decision reportedly cost Starc $10 million, but it has resulted in more time with his family and greater prioritization in Test cricket.

In the same way, Josh Hazlewood will miss out on $1.4 million to be home with the pregnant wife Cherina. Hazlewood and Cherina are expecting their first child together, and she is due to give birth after the start of the IPL. Hazlewood had $1.44 million at Royal Challengers Bangalore, but they decided not to retain his services when he told them he would not be available for the start of the tournament.

Adam Zampa in action for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL in 2023. (AFP via Getty Images)

The Royals are yet to name a replacement for Zampa ahead of their first match against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. However, they do have fellow spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal to call on.

Zampa was likely to become RCB's first-choice spinner after showcasing his skills during the World Cup in India last year. He took 23 wickets at an average of 22.39 as Australia won the trophy. Zampa's haul was the most wickets for a spinner at one World Cup, and second to Mohammed Shami (24) for most of the 2023 campaign. He appeared to show some fatigue when battling the West Indies in the home ODI series in January, but returned in the subsequent T20s back to form. New Zealand.