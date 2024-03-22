Cricket spirits are rising, but IPL advertising rates are flat

While Star Sports and Jio, the broadcast and digital rights holder respectively, were hoping for an increase in advertising rates, media buyers confirm that they have not budged.

Sponsors are expected to spend money 12.5 lakh per 10 seconds on SD and 5.3 lakh in HD on Star Sports. For Jio Cinema, there will be pre- and post-match ceremonies 200 charges per mile or 1,000 impressions. Connected TV costs a spot 6.5 lakhs. These rates are about the same as last time.

Hema Malik, chief investment officer at IPG Media Brands, said IPL has strong believers and many repeat advertisers, but this year she feels something different. Over the years, we have seen a few seasons (of IPL) that started with a slow start, fraught with some challenges, but eventually picked up momentum,” said Malik. However, so far this is the first year in many years that clients have not done much of a warm-up before the tournament. I won't attribute it so much to the IPL itself but to a general slowdown. We are hopeful that this will pick up again soon.”

What also plays a role is that many advertisers had spent significant sums on the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup late last year, and the T20 World Cup, due to take place in the US in June, is also in their sights.

Typically, broadcasters have historically worked toward double-digit rate increases based on inflation. But that didn't happen this time either. They (rather) wanted to capture as much inventory as possible, as early as possible, without wasting time on negotiations,” said another media buyer on condition of anonymity. Unfortunately, not much has been released (this year). Some advertisers are also concerned. that the World Cup is just around the corner. Both broadcasters are currently under-indexed or moving slowly.”

Car companies have stopped advertising, at least for now. E-commerce brands, telecom and fintech companies have also not yet stepped up to the plate.

But there are also bright spots. I wouldn't say this year isn't growing, but I think it's flat, similar to last year. We will see more established brands coming in instead of more startups. Advertisers are looking for the best possible deals. What is unique this year is that there is a lot more interest in connected TVs and digital advertising,” said Aditya R. Kanthy, CEO and MD, DDB Mudra.

Then there's the fact that external factors, including the general election, are unlikely to disrupt viewership. And there are several new sponsors cutting checks.

Nothing overall has any impact on India's largest media property, IPL,” said Srinivas Rao, chief investment officer at media buyer Wavemaker. For example, Reckitt is a new sponsor this year. It has not advertised an IPL on TV before. In addition, there are some other brands as sponsors that are not normally widely associated with cricket, but this time they will be seen. In the digital space, new brands from categories such as wallet and cement are seen as sponsors. “

Star Sports said it had signed 15 brands on Thursday. These include Dream11, Asian Paints, Vimal, Thums Up Charged, Havells, Joy Cosmetics, Dettol, Harpic, Vanessa, Amul, Groww, Rupay and HDFC PayZapp.

Brand strategies remain consistent. Traditionally strong categories such as cola, with Coca-Cola as a good example, remain prominent advertisers. On television, established names such as Coca-Cola, Asian Paints, Vimal elaichi and Dream11 are leveraging the strong IPL fan base to reach their target audience.

This year, Mondelez and Coca-Cola will maintain their presence on both TV and digital, while brands like Haier and Vi India will focus solely on the digital space.

The big story remains digital growth. In 2023, ad spend on IPL's digital platforms grew by a significant 25%, according to a recent report from GroupM ESP, the entertainment, esports and sports division of GroupM India. This trend is expected to continue in 2024.

The report states that looking back to 2023, overall IPL advertising spend has indeed declined, but this could also be due to India hosting the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup later in the year. The report added that the total expenditure on cricket advertising reached 7,074 crore by 2023.

Meanwhile, the battle between the two broadcasters – Star and Jio – resulted in a decline in combined advertising revenues across TV and digital platforms last year. The company saw sales decline 4,600 crore by 2022 to approx 4,000 crore by 2023, with Star receiving the bulk of the revenue, Mint had earlier reported.