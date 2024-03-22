Mountaineer Football announces safety addition





MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – This was announced by West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown Jaheem Joseph , a 6-foot-1, 190-pound redshirt junior safety from Miami, Florida, has signed a grant agreement and will transfer to WVU from Northwestern. He has two years left to complete his two years of eligibility. Jaheem Joseph S, 5-10, 190, r-Jr., Miami, Florida./Monsignor Edward Pace/Northwestern 2023 (r-So.) Northwestern Played for coach David Braun at Northwestern

Academic All-Big Ten

Helped the Wildcats to an 8-5 record, including a 5-4 mark in the Big Ten and a win over Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl

Saw action in 13 games and started six

Finished with 24 tackles, including 18 solo stops, tied for the team lead with three interceptions and a pass breakup

Tied at No. 14 in the Big Ten in interceptions

Season-high two interceptions against Utah

Season-high six tackles, including five unassisted and a Wisconsin pass breakup

Finished with five tackles, including four solo stops and an Illinois interception

Registered three solo tackles against Maryland 2022 (Sun.) Northwest Saw action in two games, starting one, and recorded nine tackles and a pass defended

Set a career-high and led the team with a total of nine tackles, while also setting career-highs with seven solo tackles and a pass breakup in his first career start against Duke (9/10) 2021 (Fri) – Northwestern Appeared in nine games and had a total of four tackles 2020 (Covid virus): Made an appearance against Maryland and finished with a tackle Secondary school Four-year letter winner and 2019 team captain for coach Anthony Walker Sr. at Monsignor Edward Pace High

Finished career with 147 tackles, five forced fumbles, five interceptions and seven receptions allowed

Also played baseball for two seasons and participated in track and field for two years

Helped Monsignor Edward Pace to the state baseball championship

Named to the honor roll every semester of high school Personal Son of Antoine and Regla Johnson

One of four children (3 brothers, 1 sister)

Graduated with his bachelor's degree in education and social policy from Northwestern in March 2024

Will pursue a master's degree in sports management at WVU

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wvusports.com/news/2024/3/21/mountaineer-football-announces-safety-addition.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos