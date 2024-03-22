Week 23 Hockey Release – Big Ten Conference





OFFICIAL EDITION The Big Ten Hockey Tournament Championship game will feature a Top 10 battle pitting No. 4 seed Michigan against No. 1 seed Michigan State on Saturday (March 23) at 8 p.m. at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing, Michigan. Big Ten Network will broadcast the game. The Spartans are ranked fifth in both national polls and Michigan is ranked 10th. No. 4 seed Michigan (23-13-3) and No. 1 seed Michigan State (23-9-3) Michigan State, hosting its first-ever Big Ten Tournament game, dropped a 2-1 decision against No. 7 seed Ohio State in the semifinals on Saturday. Michigan won by an identical score over No. 3 seed Minnesota, defeating the Gophers in the tournament for the third straight year. Michigan is appearing in its fifth Big Ten Championship Game and has won three titles (2016, 2022, 2023), including the last two. Michigan State makes its debut in the Big Ten Finals. Michigan Head Coach Brandon Naurato has a 7-0 record in the Big Ten Tournament, while Michigan States' Adam Nightingale has a 3-2 record. Michigan-Michigan State is the most played rivalry in college hockey with 346 meetings between the schools. The teams met four times during the regular season, with MSU finishing with a 3-1-0 lead. The Spartans also claimed the Iron D Trophy for the first time since 2016 with a 3-2 win over the Wolverines in front of 18,410 at Little Caesars Arena on Feb. 10. The last time Michigan and Michigan State met in a conference finals was at the 2002 Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) Championship. Red Berenson led the Wolverines to a 3-2 victory over Ron Mason's Spartans at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan . Wisconsin senior goaltender Kyle McClellan has been named one of 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award and one of three finalists for the Mike Richter Award. In his first season as a starter, McClellan has posted an NCAA-best seven shutouts and a .931 save percentage, along with the second-best goals-against average (1.92) in the country. He was named Big Ten Goaltender of the Year this week, becoming the first Wisconsin player to earn that honor. The Big Ten Conference announced its postseason awards and all-conference honors on Tuesday. Voting was conducted by conference coaches and a media panel, and the winners were announced live on Big Ten Networks' B1G Today show. Gavin Brindley was named Player of the Year, becoming the first Michigan player to win the award since 2016. Michigan State's Artyom Levshunov was named Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year, an achievement never before had previously been achieved in Big Ten Hockey. Michigan States Adam Nightingale was named Coach of the Year, a first for the Spartan program. Tweet #B1GHockey

