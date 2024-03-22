NAIA Women's Basketball Championship Round of 16 Recap – Day 1





SIOUX CITY, Iowa – [Schedule & Results | Bracket] On the first day of the 2024 NAIA Women's Basketball Round of 16, the Naismith Quadrant advanced as one and two seeds, while the Cramer Quadrant shook things up with an upset and an overtime game. Two quarter-finals are scheduled for Saturday, March 23. On Friday, March 22, we will announce which four teams will complete the remainder of the quarter-finals. GAME NOTES/HIGHLIGHTS No. 1 Marian (Ind.) (33-1) final. No. 12 Jamestown (ND) (19-13), 72-63 | Box score Marian (Ind.) established the lead with a 13-2 scoring run that spanned the first and second quarters and was started by Kinnidy Gerrard at the free-throw line. Six of the thirteen points in that scoring run came from free throws.

Jamestown (ND) made one final push in the fourth quarter, closing the scoring gap to seven points with a three-point shot from Samantha Pausen. Even though the Jimmies outscored Marian in the final quarter (18-13), it wasn't enough to overtake the lead.

Marian knocked down 48.1% from the field, which was 12.4% higher than the Jimmies.

Kate Cordes of Jamestown led all scorers with 24 points.

Kinnidy Garrard from Marian (Ind.) followed with 17 points of her own. Abbey McNally was right behind her teammate with a double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds. No. 2 Providence (Mont.) (25-8) final. No. 3 Concordia (Neb.) (27-7), 73-66 | Box score Providence (Mont.) took an early lead, but Concordia (Neb.) never let the Argos get bigger than a six-point lead in the first half.

The Bulldogs came out of the locker room with the lead and extended it by seven points after a 12-point scoring streak that started in the third quarter and continued into the fourth quarter.

UP's Eliannah Ramirez broke the CUNE scoring run in the fourth quarter with a jump shot from behind the arc to spark a 13-2 scoring run that gave the Argos a four-point lead that expanded to 73-66 for the victory.

Concordia's Kendal Brigham led all scorers with 18 points.

Argos' attacking effort was balanced as five players scored in double figures: Ashlee Maldonado, Kolby Pimperton, Maddy Dixon, Taliah Lee and Keanna Salave'a. Providence's Salave'a was the only player to record a double-double (10 points, 15 rebounds) in the game. The freshman had 12 defensive rebounds and three offensive rebounds in her first appearance in Sioux City. No. 4 Dakota State (SD) (28-6) final. No. 1 Indiana Wesleyan (29-5), 76-65 | Box score Indiana Wesleyan's Lilli Frasure put the Wildcats on the board for their first lead of the game. IWU would hold the lead until 49 seconds left in the second quarter when Dakota State (SD) took its first lead of the game on Cierra Watkins' free throw. The Trojans drained two free throws before halftime and had a three-point lead.

The teams traded baskets after halftime until DSU held the Wildcats scoreless for five minutes as the Trojans went on a nine-point scoring streak, again sparked by Watkins. Indiana Wesleyan worked its way back and tied the score with Jordan Reid's first shot of the fourth quarter. The teams traded points again until DSU's Lilli Mackley hit a three-point shot for a 51-49 lead. The Trojans extended their lead from then on to advance to the quarterfinals.

Indiana Wesleyan's Jordan Reid led all scorers with 25 points in the game.

DSU's Lilli Mackley followed with 16 points of her own.

The biggest differentiator for team stats was three-point percentage, with Dakota State recording 42.3% while IWU recorded 29.2%. No. 2 Carroll (Mont.) (27-5) final. No. 6 Loyola (La.) (26-5), 58-55 OT | Box score Regulation wasn't enough to decide this game after Carroll (Mont.) came back from a 13-point deficit to force the first overtime of the Round of 16.

The Saints and Loyola (La.) traded buckets to open overtime, but at 55, Carroll's Jamie Pickens made a jump shot that went unanswered and added a free throw with just two seconds left.

Loyola's Caitlin Travis and Carroll's Kyndall Keller both led all scorers with 16 points each. Loyola's Taylor Thomas followed the scoring leaders with 14 points of her own.

Keller was one of two players in the game to record a double-double by adding 11 rebounds to her 16 points. Her teammate Maddie Geritz recorded 10 points and 14 rebounds.

This is the second time Carroll has advanced to the quarterfinals. The first time they advanced to the quarter-finals was in 2008. On Saturday, No. 1 Marian (Ind.) and No. 2 Providence (Mont.) will battle to be the remaining team in the Naismith Quadrant, while No. 2 Carroll (Mont.) will face No. 4 Dakota State ( SD). ) to become the winner of the Cramer Quadrant. Marian, in his fifth quarterfinal, and Providence, in his fourth, have never met in tournament play. Although Marian has claimed two titles, Providence has never advanced beyond the quarterfinals. Dakota State, in the fifth quarterfinal, and Carroll, in the second, the two teams faced off in the round of 16 in the 2023 championship round, where DSU was the winner.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.naia.org/sports/wbkb/2023-24/Releases/Round_of_16_-_1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos