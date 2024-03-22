Sports
'No scars': Free-running Connolly lights up Shield final
The debutant is no stranger to the big stage, scoring the highest score by a first-time gamer in a Sheffield Shield decider
Cooper Connolly fell agonizingly short of a century in his first first-class innings but nevertheless etched his name in the record books with the highest score on debut in a Sheffield Shield final.
Connolly, who replaced left-arm quick Liam Haskett in the reigning champions' XI for the decider, was the last man out for a brilliant 90 off 115 balls as the hosts posted 347 in their first innings at the WACA Ground.
The flamboyant left-hander took on just 79 balls on the first day yesterday at 73no, leading a lower-order rearguard after arriving at the crease with WA 5-215.
No stranger to the big stage, Connolly helped Perth Scorchers secure the KFC BBL|12 title in front of a rapturous home crowd of 53,886 at Optus Stadium in February 2023.
WA skipper Sam Whiteman, who made a century on the first day, said the first gamer “didn't even look nervous” before getting started.
He started his debut innings on day one with a four and a six off his first two balls in first-class cricket, adding another 11 boundaries and two sixes during his momentum-swinging knock.
“He's just a kid who doesn't have any scars from hitting and just goes out there, sees the ball and hits the ball,” Whiteman said after stumping on the first day.
“He is so talented. He just seems like a pretty laid back guy and that's probably what makes him so good, he doesn't think about it.
“He (18) was off eight balls at one point, which is astonishing (for his first eight deliveries in first-class cricket).
“He kind of reigned (it in) and balanced the aggression late in the day really well, so pumped for him it's pretty special.”
Connolly is only the fourth player to make his debut in a Sheffield Shield final, after Alan Mullally (WA in 1987-88), Martin Love (Queensland, 1992-93) and Nick Kruger (Queensland, 2002-03).
The previous highest score on a first-class debut in the final was Love's 42 in the first innings against NSW in March 1993.
After his fast start, things slowed down for the 20-year-old on Friday morning. He added a further 17 runs from 36 deliveries while opting for a more measured system with the bonus point system (to separate teams if there is a draw) factoring in until the end of the 100th over.
Connolly, who had been presented with his WA cap on Thursday by Clinton Herron, the president of his Premier Cricket club Scarborough, opened his shoulders on the first delivery of the 101st over and was dropped at deep point by Brad Hope.
The number 7 was eventually bowled out two overs later when he beat Iain Carlisle to Beau Webster, adding almost 100 runs for the last four wickets after the fall of WA's last recognized batsman Hilton Cartwright.
Connolly is already known to cricket fans for his Big Bash exploits.
Australia's former Under-19 World Cup captain came into the fold during last season's final, with the Scorchers needing 39 to win.
He then showed no sign of nerves as he hit two clutch sixes in an 11-ball 25 not out to get his side home with four balls to spare and send the Perth fans into a frenzy.
Connolly was also part of WA's Marsh One-Day Cup victory last month in just his fourth List A match, taking 1-41 and hitting 11 as the state secured a hat-trick of domestic 50-over titles.
He was due to make his debut in the opening match of the Shield season before injuring his toe in a boating accident a week before the first match.
But he has been banging on the door in club cricket since the end of the BBL, hitting an unbeaten 189-ball 181 for Scarborough earlier this month.
Whiteman said elevating experienced southpaw D'Arcy Short to the top of the order to replace concussed Cameron Bancroft allowed them to pick Connolly for his debut.
The Marsh Sheffield Shield final will be broadcast live on Fox Cricket and You exerciseand is streamed live for free on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app.
Sheffield Shield Standings 2023-24
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cricket.com.au/news/3939204/cooper-connolly-sheffield-shield-final-debut-western-australia-tasmania-bbl12-final
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- President Joko Widodo's first visit to Sekadau enthusiastically received by residents
- Brazen propaganda: Pro-Modi films flood Bollywood ahead of India elections | Bollywood
- 'No scars': Free-running Connolly lights up Shield final
- Why is the US suing Apple?The battle of monopoly vs. innovation | Technology News
- Donald Trump has three ways to escape the bond problem, legal analyst says
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Bhutan's highest civilian honour, the Order of Druk Gyalpo
- Politician Preference Ratings: March 2024
- Mexico warns US court of significant tensions if controversial Texas immigration law takes effect
- Pro-Modi films flood Bollywood ahead of India elections
- Greensphere Capital raises $66.3 million for Gaia Sciences Innovation Fund
- NAIA Women's Basketball Championship Round of 16 Recap – Day 1
- Experts share tips for spring 2024