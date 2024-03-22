'No scars': Free-running Connolly lights up Shield final

The debutant is no stranger to the big stage, scoring the highest score by a first-time gamer in a Sheffield Shield decider

Connolly shines on debut with 90 in Shield final

Cooper Connolly fell agonizingly short of a century in his first first-class innings but nevertheless etched his name in the record books with the highest score on debut in a Sheffield Shield final.

Connolly, who replaced left-arm quick Liam Haskett in the reigning champions' XI for the decider, was the last man out for a brilliant 90 off 115 balls as the hosts posted 347 in their first innings at the WACA Ground.

The flamboyant left-hander took on just 79 balls on the first day yesterday at 73no, leading a lower-order rearguard after arriving at the crease with WA 5-215.

No stranger to the big stage, Connolly helped Perth Scorchers secure the KFC BBL|12 title in front of a rapturous home crowd of 53,886 at Optus Stadium in February 2023.

WA skipper Sam Whiteman, who made a century on the first day, said the first gamer “didn't even look nervous” before getting started.

He started his debut innings on day one with a four and a six off his first two balls in first-class cricket, adding another 11 boundaries and two sixes during his momentum-swinging knock.

Connolly drives late on day one of the Shield final // Getty

“He's just a kid who doesn't have any scars from hitting and just goes out there, sees the ball and hits the ball,” Whiteman said after stumping on the first day.

“He is so talented. He just seems like a pretty laid back guy and that's probably what makes him so good, he doesn't think about it.

“He (18) was off eight balls at one point, which is astonishing (for his first eight deliveries in first-class cricket).

“He kind of reigned (it in) and balanced the aggression late in the day really well, so pumped for him it's pretty special.”

Connolly is only the fourth player to make his debut in a Sheffield Shield final, after Alan Mullally (WA in 1987-88), Martin Love (Queensland, 1992-93) and Nick Kruger (Queensland, 2002-03).

The previous highest score on a first-class debut in the final was Love's 42 in the first innings against NSW in March 1993.

After his fast start, things slowed down for the 20-year-old on Friday morning. He added a further 17 runs from 36 deliveries while opting for a more measured system with the bonus point system (to separate teams if there is a draw) factoring in until the end of the 100th over.

Connolly, who had been presented with his WA cap on Thursday by Clinton Herron, the president of his Premier Cricket club Scarborough, opened his shoulders on the first delivery of the 101st over and was dropped at deep point by Brad Hope.

Connolly takes it in after getting his WA cap // Getty

The number 7 was eventually bowled out two overs later when he beat Iain Carlisle to Beau Webster, adding almost 100 runs for the last four wickets after the fall of WA's last recognized batsman Hilton Cartwright.

Connolly is already known to cricket fans for his Big Bash exploits.

Australia's former Under-19 World Cup captain came into the fold during last season's final, with the Scorchers needing 39 to win.

He then showed no sign of nerves as he hit two clutch sixes in an 11-ball 25 not out to get his side home with four balls to spare and send the Perth fans into a frenzy.

Inside story of Perth's epic BBL|12 Final run chase

Connolly was also part of WA's Marsh One-Day Cup victory last month in just his fourth List A match, taking 1-41 and hitting 11 as the state secured a hat-trick of domestic 50-over titles.

He was due to make his debut in the opening match of the Shield season before injuring his toe in a boating accident a week before the first match.

But he has been banging on the door in club cricket since the end of the BBL, hitting an unbeaten 189-ball 181 for Scarborough earlier this month.

Whiteman said elevating experienced southpaw D'Arcy Short to the top of the order to replace concussed Cameron Bancroft allowed them to pick Connolly for his debut.

The Marsh Sheffield Shield final will be broadcast live on Fox Cricket and You exerciseand is streamed live for free on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app.

Sheffield Shield Standings 2023-24