Inside access shows Florida State's spring football practice

Florida State continued the acclimation phase of spring football practice Thursday with a 24-period session. Footage from the second practice of the spring season comes from the first three periods of the day and shows individual work with DJ Uigalelei and the quarterbacks, but with a focus on the defensive side of the ball. Transfers Grady Kelly, Tomiwa Durojaiye And Earl Little Jr. are thrust into the spotlight while they are freshmen Charles Lester III is also seen during individual exercises. Florida State will hold Pro Day on Friday and resume spring training on Saturday morning. FSU will hold its first scrimmage of the spring next Thursday, March 28. *** Sign up for premium access to Warchant.com, including access via the On3 network *** Florida State opens the 2024 season in the Aer Lingus College Football classic vs. Georgia Tech on August 24 at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. The Seminoles finished the 2023 season 13-1 with an ACC Championship and the first New Years Six bowl berth in 7 seasons. Florida State added 14 players from the transfer portal and a high school recruiting class that finished 14th in the 2024 cycle. The 2024 transfer window reopens on Saturday, April 15 and closes on April 30. Warchant.comdelivers exactly what passionate FSU fans expect: industry-leading coverage of Seminole athletics and recruiting. Join Florida State's largest fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it: Elite team and recruiting coverage from the program you love.

