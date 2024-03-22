BC, BU are the leaders in a strong Final Four field in the Hockey East tournament

Two major Boston hockey programs are on a collision course with national consequences.

Standing in their way is a hungry bunch of New England state universities, with the spoiler gene programmed into their hockey DNA.

Four teams nationally ranked from No. 1 to No. 13 in the USCHO poll, all with 20 or more wins, will make their way to the TD Garden on Friday for the semifinals of the 39th Hockey East Tournament.

This could be the strongest Hockey East Final Four ever assembled in terms of national rankings in the tournament's storied history.

No. 1-ranked and top-seeded Boston College (29-5-1, 20-3-1) will face No. 13 and fifth seed UMass (20-12-3, 12-10-2) in the opener at 4 p.m. o'clock

The No. 2-ranked, second-seeded and defending champion Boston University Terriers (25-8-2, 18-4-2) will face No. 7-ranked and third-seeded Maine (23-10-2, 14-2 ). 9-1) in the nightcap at 7:30. The final will be played on Saturday evening (7.30 pm) in the Garden.

BC and BU are tied with 27 semifinal appearances. BC is first with 11 Hockey East tournament titles, but the Eagles haven't won since 2012. The Terriers are second with 10, Maine has five and UMass has two.

I don't know the exact history of some of the other Final Fours that have happened, but in saying that, this is definitely a strong field, second-year BU coach Jay Pandolfo said. BC has actually been one all the way through the second half of the year and Maine has been in the top 10 all year.

UMass is pretty much the same, yeah, it's a great Final Four here for Hockey East. It should be exciting and a lot of fun.

BU was ranked No. 1 and BC was No. 2 in the most anticipated home and home weekend series in years. BC won the first match at home 4-1 on January 26 and the rematch the following evening 4-3 at the Agganis Arena.

BC took over the top spot and remained there despite a 4-3 loss to BU in the Beanpot semifinals at the Garden on Feb. 5. The spoiler tag could also apply to the Northeastern Huskies beating the Terriers 4-3 in overtime in the Beanpot championship game.

Since the Beanpot Finals loss, BU has gone 6-0-1, including a 4-2 victory over the Huskies in the Hockey East quarterfinals. After falling to BU in the semifinals from Beanpot, BC went 10-0 down the stretch, including a home-and-home series sweep of UMass.

It was very good competition this year, said BC coach Greg Brown, the Hockey East Coach of the Year. I'm not going to compare us to other leagues, I just know that Hockey East was extremely competitive this year.

There were no easy matches, it was all a rock fight and you do your best. We are lucky to be where we are. Every league likes to say they are the best and I would say we are at least as good as the other leagues. I think that will ultimately be determined by who is in the best position.

The other barometer used to measure the collective strength of this Final Four is the players on the four rosters. Boston College has fourteen NHL draft picks, four of which were taken in the first round, three of whom are freshmen on the same line.

BC has a U.S. hockey record of seven players from the gold medal-winning U.S. team that competed at the IIHF World Junior Championships in Gothenburg, Sweden. They are forwards Cutter Gauthier, Gabe Perreault, Will Smith and Ryan Leonard, defensemen Drew Fortescue and Aram Minnetian, and goalkeeper Jacob Fowler.

BU has 14 NHL draft picks, including defenseman Tom Willander, who was taken 11th overall by Vancouver in 2023. Freshman center Macklin Celebrini, a 17-year-old from Vancouver, BC, is expected to be the first player drafted into the NHL's 2024 Preliminary Draft. Celebrini was named Hockey East Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year. The last BU player to win both awards was Chelmsford's Jack Eichel in 2015.

The three Terriers competing at the IIHF World Junior Championships are sophomore defenseman Lane Hutson (USA), Willander (Sweden) and Celebrini (Canada). Macklin, Hutson, Gauthier and Smith are among the Top 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award.

UMass has 13 NHL draft picks, two of which were taken in the second round. Maine's lone draft pick is freshman forward Bradly Nadeau, who was taken in the first round by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2023.

It tells you that all four grids are very deep, Pandolfo said. I think it also says a lot about where college hockey is right now.

There is a lot of talent in college hockey. It's a great development process and you see guys who progress from this level having success in the National Hockey League, so it's great to see. I think college hockey is in a great place right now.

BU defeated Maine with a pair of one-goal wins at home on November 17 and 18, but the Black Bears rebounded to remain a top 10 team for most of the season. Pandolfo expects a tough match in a great atmosphere.

You work all year to get these kinds of opportunities and that's the fun of competing for a championship, Pandolfo said. I know our guys are excited and looking forward to it and it's a great environment to play at the TD Garden.

Brown has a healthy respect for the program that Minutemen coach Greg Carvel has built over the past decade. UMass advanced to the Hockey East semifinals with a 3-1 quarterfinal victory over No. 4 seed Providence College at Schneider Arena, a venue where visiting teams die in the postseason. The Minutemen were rewarded for their victory by moving up three spots in the USCHO rankings.

We had two very close games with them a while ago, Brown said. We watched their tape against Providence and they were excellent, so we know we're in for a real fight.

BC and BU have each won five national championships, Maine has two and UMass one.