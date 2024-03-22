Radio Havana Cuba | Andy-Moiss duo champion in the Beirut table tennis tournament





Havana, March 22 (JIT) – Cuba was among the winning countries in the WTT Feeder Table Tennis Beirut 2024, thanks to the performances of Andy Pereira and Jorge Moises Campos in the doubles final against India's Manav Vikash Thakkar and Manush Utpalbhai Shah. In the capital of Lebanon, the island's duo needed corrections early in the decisive match, the outcome of which was sealed with scores of 5-11, 11-7, 13-11 and 14-12. “They faced a very complicated match, with very fast opponents. At one point in the match I had to tell them to move forward because the balls were coming to them very quickly. They started in the middle and at the back to play, positions where the corners open up and it is difficult to react well,” coach Dobay Carmona, who was very happy with the outcome, told JIT from headquarters. The coach added that in these conditions his students concentrated their tactics on short hits with a lot of downward spin. “I also instructed them to vary the inside spin to counter the impact of their left-handed player, who was doing a lot of damage. I think those details helped them succeed,” the quarterback added. Andy, Jorge Moises and Daniela Fonseca achieved success in the singles portion of the tournament without even coming close to winning the prize money. “We keep proving that we can do it, this couple is in the top 20 in the world. We are happy to compete at this level. I also feel very good individually,” said Andy, who won the gold medal together with Moises won in doubles at the XIX Pan American Games of Santiago 2023. Carmona confirmed that the three players will participate in the second segment of the Lebanese league from next Friday, although the men's doubles was not registered.

In the men's competition, they will start their actions in the round of 64 against local players: Andy against Ibrahim Badih and Jorge Moises against Bassam Safadhie. Daniela will compete against Chilean Paulina Vega in the same round. Depending on their level, the debut of Campos and Fonseca in mixed doubles will take place on the same day, as part of the main group. On the other side of the table they find the Indians Manush Utpalbhai Shah and Diya Parag Chitale. The island's couple qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games by winning this modality during the continental multi-sport event held in Santiago de Chile last year. They take advantage of this competition to collect points to improve their position in the universal rankings, on which the draw for the French event depends. Andy participates with similar pretensions, as he is locked in the battle for an individual ticket for the event in the City of Light, which is distributed via the world rankings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.radiohc.cu/en/noticias/deportes/350304-andy-moises-duo-champions-in-beirut-table-tennis-tournament The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos