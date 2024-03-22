Alec Stewart: Ex-England captain will leave the role of director of cricket at Surrey at the end of 2024

Nine Surrey players have appeared for England since Alec Stewart became director of cricket

Former England wicketkeeper Alec Stewart will leave his role as director of cricket in Surrey at the end of 2024.

The 60-year-old is in his 11th year in the role and the club has won the County Championship three times in that period, including last summer.

Stewart also won six trophies in 23 years as a Surrey player, including three championship titles.

“This has without a doubt been the most difficult decision of my career,” he said the club website. external link

“I have been fully committed to this job since November 2013 and it has been an honor and a privilege to be part of the greatest cricket club in the world.

“However, it is a job that you don't just leave on the floor, because it requires attention 24/7.

“As people may know, my wife has been battling cancer since 2013 and I want to give her and my family more of my time in the coming years than this job allows.”

Stewart, the son of the former Surrey and England player and coach Mickey Stewart, now 91, appeared in 133 Tests and 170 one-day internationals during his playing career.

Both a stylish bat and an accomplished keeper, he led the national team in 15 Tests and scored 26,165 first-class runs at an average of 40.06, including 48 centuries.

Despite his decision to step down, he said: “From now until my last day at work I guarantee that my commitment to the job and to the club will not diminish and I am fully focused on helping the squad achieve greater success .”

And he added that he would be open to considering “other opportunities around the game that work for me and my family.”

Surrey were relegated to Division Two of the Championship in 2013, but were promoted two years later won their first title during Stewart's tenure in 2018, finished 46 points ahead of second-placed Somerset.

She has lifted the trophy again in 2022, and last summer the first consecutive winners since Yorkshire in 2015 – making it Surrey's 21st outright title, were shared with one other.

Stewart congratulates captain Rory Burns after Surrey clinched the 2023 Championship title

The club was less successful in white-ball cricket, losing to Northants Steelbacks and Notts Outlaws in 2013. 2020 T20 Blast Final.

They were also defeated in three consecutive one-day cup finals from 2015 to 2017.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved over the last eleven years – winning trophies, continuing to produce our own players through the talent pathway and supplying players for England,” Stewart added.

“Supporting young talent to develop into top-quality players is one of the most rewarding and enjoyable parts of the job.”

Surrey CEO Steve Elworthy paid tribute to Stewart's achievements at The Oval.

“Alec is one of the greatest players this club has ever seen and leaves an extraordinary legacy,” he said.

“Alec's professionalism, work ethic and dedication to the club led to success during his playing days and even more so as director of cricket. The club is where it is today because of his passion and his dedication.”

Club chairman Oli Slipper added: “He has taken charge with the team in a difficult position and has built a club in his own image that is hardworking, committed and humble. The values ​​and philosophy he has created are the foundation of the club.” success the team has seen.

“While he is stepping down from his role at the club, we do not want to lose his knowledge of the game and I have no doubt that his successor will always have a helpful voice that we can call on when needed.”

'An incredible job' – analysis

Mark Church, Surrey commentator for BBC Radio London:

The name Stewart is absolutely synonymous with Surrey.

In every facet of what he has done at Surrey, as a player, captain and director of cricket, he has done an incredible job.

Having played so well for England and Surrey, the brilliant thing about Alec is that he has adapted amazingly to the changes in cricket; the sport has changed so much since he was a player and during the time he worked in the role of director.

He's Alec Stewart. When he calls a player, they listen. And he is a big draw for bringing in players to Surrey.

He took over at a difficult time and in his eleven years they have won three provincial championships, including two consecutive in the last two years.

How perfect would it be if they made three in his last year as director of cricket?

He made the announcement this morning for the right reasons. He wants to spend more time with his family and everyone will understand that.

If they go out to replace him, whoever comes in will have huge boots to fill.