FSU's Lortie and Hernandez have been named GLIAC Tennis Players of the Week





GLIAC — The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) has announced its seventh weekly tennis awards for the 2024 campaign. Ferris stands won the prizes, with Benjamin Lortie GLIAC Men's Tennis Player of the Week and sophomores received Maria Hernández to deserve GLIAC Recognition for women's tennis player of the week. MEN'S PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Benjamin Lortie, Ferris State Ferris State University senior tennis player Benjamin Lortie led the Bulldogs to back-to-back regional home victories in Big Rapids last weekend. Lortie earned a 6-3, 7-5 dual singles victory in FSU's 4-3 win over Tiffin on Friday, falling to the top spot in the lineup in a close 7-6 doubles match. Meanwhile, he bounced back on Saturday to post a 6-2 win in one doubles, followed by a 4-6, 6-3, 10-8 win in two singles in a 7-0 victory over Walsh. This weekend he was 2-0 in singles and 1-1 in doubles for a total score of 3-1. WOMEN'S PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Maria Hernandez, Ferris State Ferris State University sophomore Maria Hernandez Ferrer helped the Bulldogs win a non-conference home split this weekend. The Bulldog standout earned a three-singles victory in FSU's 5-2 setback against the Dragons on Friday, scoring a 7-6, 6-4 win. She also triumphed in doubles with a 6-3 win over the third-ranked lineup in FSU's opening match of the weekend. On Saturday, she bounced back with a 6-1 victory in three doubles matches and earned a decisive 6-2, 6-1 win in four singles matches in FSU's 6-1 victory over Walsh. This weekend she was a perfect 4-0 with two wins each in both singles and doubles.

