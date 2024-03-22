Sweeping clean during the height of Newbury's table tennis season





DAVID Barr reached four finals and completed a clear at the Newbury Closed senior and junior competition at Kintbury's Jubilee Center this weekend. The event is the highlight of Newbury's table tennis calendar and around 50 players competed in the various tournaments. And it was Barr who proved to be the star of the show by winning all his events, including defending his men's singles title. Thanks to Chrissie Haines, Jeff Roger and Ian Langley for planning and organizing all the competitions during the two-day event. The Junior Singles under-13 event was won by Ivan Chan with Arron Chan coming in second. And Josh Price defeated Will Appleby to win the Under 18 Junior Singles title. The Junior Doubles was won by Josh Price and Andrey Sukhov, while Dylan Stowe and George Hutton finished second. And the adult/junior doubles went to Colin and Josh Price, who defeated Ian Wu and George Hutton in the final. The Langley Cup for sporting endeavor was won by Wilf Seymour, a Woolton Hill player, coached by Roger and Mary Cherowbrier. The Ping Pong Cup is played with wooden table tennis bats finished with a thin layer of fine sandpaper, which allows the player to only give a limited spin to the ball. Barr defeated Ray Beeks in the final. And the mixed doubles was won by Barr and Sue Purton, with runners-up Tom Watmore and Beverley Moore. Barr teamed up with Jonathan Hopson to beat Jamie Cole and James Ellicott 12-10, 8-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-9 in the men's doubles final. And in the Division 1 final, Tom Watmore defeated Jack Savage in five sets. The Division 2 title went to Simon Craig, who defeated Roger Cherowbrier in four sets. And in the Division 3 final, Stuart Craig defeated Josh Price. Anthony Baker claimed victory in the Vets competition for the McKenzie Cup after defeating Fallon Rust. The Super Vets was won by Tom Watmore with Ian Wu second. In the men's singles for the Wessex Challenge Trophy, Barr successfully defended his 2023 title after beating a spirited Jack Savage 11-6, 11-6, 11-9. And in the women's singles final (Slatter Challenge Cup), Sayali Bendkale avenged last year's defeat by beating Sue Purton in an enthralling match 11-7, 13-11, 11-9. The women's doubles were won by Bendkale and Beverley Moore, while Purton and Celia Hooker finished second. Andy Jeffrey defeated Phil Jones to capture the Consolation Singles (Willis Challenge Cup), while the one-point competition was won by Beverley Moore, who took the entry pool of 16. Barr will return to action at the Jubilee Center on Saturday, April 20, when he and Darren Jones take on some of the best table tennis players in the south of England in the Wilmott Cup Zonal final.

