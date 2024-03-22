Dukes bow out of WBIT and fall to Stony Brook in the first round





HARRISONBURG, Va. With the game tied 59-59 after three quarters, Stony Brook shot 7-for-14 (.500) from the field and went 6-for-11 (.545) from the free throw line while holding James Madison to 4-out -16 (.250). ) from the floor in the fourth for an 81-70 win Thursday night at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in the first round of the Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament. The Seawolves (28-4, 16-2 CAA) knocked down 6-of-10 (.600) 3-pointers in the second half, compared to JMU's (23-12, 13-5 SBC) 3-of-13 (.231) . ). SBU will head to Champaign, Illinois on Sunday, March 24 in the second round to face No. 4 seed Illinois. Sophomore redshirt Peyton McDaniel finished with 24 points and connected on 5-of-10 (.500) shooting from three to six rebounds and three steals. Graduated student Carol Molenaar added 12 points while a senior Hevynne Bristow and junior Asanti Barnes each had nine. In addition to her point production, Barnes led all players with 13 rebounds and a draw as a sophomore Chloe Sterling with a game-best four assists. Meanwhile, Bristow struggled in a career high of 10 boards and tied her season high of two blocks. Stony Brook's Gigi Gonzalez scored 26 points, while Zaida Gonzalez added 20 in the win. Shamarla King scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds, tying for the team lead with Sherese Pittman. HOW IT HAPPENED

First quarter JMU 16, SBU 14 McDaniel opened the scoring with a wing triple before Stony Brook went on an 8-0 run to lead 8-3 in the early going.

Bristow responded with back-to-back scores after a nearly three-minute scoring drought as the Dukes trailed 8-7.

JMU recorded 10 points in the paint, while McDaniel finished the frame with eight points. Second quarter SBU 37, JMU 35 An 8-1 spurt early in the period put the Seawolves ahead, 22-19.

Triples from Millerand Barnes gave JMU the lead back at 29-28 with 2:25 left in the half.

SBU went into halftime with a 37-35 lead after Gigi Gonzalez made a driving layup with six seconds left.

Miller dropped seven points in the frame, while Barnes scored five points and five boards in eight minutes. Third Quarter JMU 59, SBU 59 The Seawolves' lead grew to six (50-44) before JMU went from behind 7-0 for a 51-50 lead.

Bristow converted an and-one chance to tie the game at 59-59 with 14 seconds left.

SBU shot 4-for-5 (.800) from three in the quarter. Fourth Quarter SBU 81, JMU 70 Stony Brook started the period on a 5-0 run for a 64-59 lead in the opening minute.

The Seawolves took a 71-63 lead, with 10 points from Shamarla King midway through the quarter.

SBU held JMU to 4 of 16 (.250) and committed nine errors to outscore the Dukes 22-11 in the final frame. GAME NOTES James Madison and Stony Brook are tied for the all-time series, 1-1.

The Seawolves had an edge in fast break points (25-5), bench points (25-21) and points off turnovers (19-15).

The Dukes rebounded from SBU47-43, marking the 31st game this season in which JMU won the rebounding battle.

The match featured 13 lead changes and nine ties.

Barnes' four assists marked a career high in Division I.

