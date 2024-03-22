IPL 2024 in MENA region: How to watch RCB vs CSK IPL cricket match live online in UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and other MENA countries | Cricket news







Watch IPL live streaming on Cricbuzz

For cricket lovers in UAE, Qatar , Egypt , Saudi Arabia and others MENA countries the ultimate destination for experiencing the IPL extravaganza is the cricbuzz app Acting as the hub where cricket finesse meets pure entertainment, Cricbuzz delivers seamless live streaming of every match, connecting viewers to the exciting highs and lows of the tournament.

Complete the IPL schedule

The opening match sets the stage for a riveting showdown between mentor and protégé, with MS Dhoni's CSK taking on Virat Kohli's RCB, adding to the excitement for fans across the world.

Here's how to watch IPL 2024 live streaming online on Cricbuzz app:

1. Subscribe to Cricbuzz App: Click here to subscribe.

2. Select your subscription: Choose the subscription you want and click subscribe.

3. Register new user: If you are new, sign up for an account. Existing users can log in with their login details.

4. Choose payment method: Select the desired payment method and complete the payment process.

5. Enjoy IPL live streaming: Once subscribed, you are all set to enjoy IPL live streaming in UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Oman and other MENA countries.

UAE users – Watch IPL for 1 AED only on Cricbuzz

Saudi Arabia users – Watch IPL for 1 SAR only on Cricbuzz

Qatar users – Watch IPL for 1 QAR only on Cricbuzz

users in Egypt – Watch IPL for 1 EGP only on Cricbuzz

For users from the rest of the countries in the MENA region: Watch IPL for just 1 USD on Cricbuzz

This season promises another exciting journey of T20 action, with teams competing twice in the round-robin competition. Brace yourself for gripping encounters leading to play-offs and a sensational final.

Whether you're cheering on your favorite team or just fancy some first-class cricket, the Cricbuzz app offers an immersive experience with a variety of content and platform enhancements.

Don't miss the excitement of this year's IPL. Tune into the Cricbuzz app and immerse yourself in the cricketing extravaganza.

For all the latest IPL news, updates, ball-by-ball coverage and points table, visit TimesofIndia.com.

