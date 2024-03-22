Michigan Football 2024 NFL Draft





MICHIGAN PRO DAY 2024

Friday March 22

Schembechler Hall The University of Michigan football team will hold its annual Pro Day on Friday (March 22) at Schembechler Hall.

Photos and results of the day will be posted on this page after the event. A. J. Barner

DE/6-6/251 Bio: MGoBlue.com

MGoBlue.com NFL Combine Measurements: Height: 6-6, Weight: 251 lbs, Arm: 33 3/8″, Hand: 9″

Height: 6-6, Weight: 251 lbs, Arm: 33 3/8″, Hand: 9″ NFL combine results: D.N.C Karsen Barnhart

OL/6-5/316 Bio: MGoBlue.com

MGoBlue.com NFL Combine Measurements: Height: 6-4 1/2″, Weight: 306 lbs, Arm: 33 3/8″, Hand: 9 7/8″

Height: 6-4 1/2″, Weight: 306 lbs, Arm: 33 3/8″, Hand: 9 7/8″ NFL combine results: Bench press: DNC, 40-yard dash: 5.21, 10-yard split: 1.76, vertical jump: 29.5, broad jump: 9-3, 3-cone drill: 7.83, 20-yard shuttle: 4.70 Michael Barrett

LB / 6-0 / 239 Bio: MGoBlue.com

MGoBlue.com NFL Combine Measurements: Height: 5-11″, Weight: 233 lbs, Arm: 32 1/8″, Hand: 8 1/2″

Height: 5-11″, Weight: 233 lbs, Arm: 32 1/8″, Hand: 8 1/2″ NFL combine results: D.N.C Junior Colson

LB/6-3/247 Bio: MGoBlue.com

MGoBlue.com NFL Combine Measurements: Height: 6-2″, Weight: 238 lbs, Arm: 32 1/2″, Hand: 9 3/8″

Height: 6-2″, Weight: 238 lbs, Arm: 32 1/2″, Hand: 9 3/8″ NFL combine results: D.N.C Blake Choir

RB/5-8/213 Bio: MGoBlue.com

MGoBlue.com NFL Combine Measurements: Height: 5-8″, Weight: 205 lbs, Arm: 28 7/8″, Hand: 9″

Height: 5-8″, Weight: 205 lbs, Arm: 28 7/8″, Hand: 9″ NFL combine results: Bench press: 27, 40-yard dash: 4.53, 10-yard split: 1.58, vertical jump: 35.5, broad jump: DNC, 3-cone drill: 6.82, 20-yard shuttle: 4.12 Cam Goode

DL/6-1/314 German Green

DB/6-2/190 Jaylen Harrell

EDGE / 6-4 / 242 Bio: MGoBlue.com

MGoBlue.com NFL Combine Measurements: Height: 6-4″, Weight: 250 lbs, Arm: 33 1/4″, Hand: 9 3/4″

Height: 6-4″, Weight: 250 lbs, Arm: 33 1/4″, Hand: 9 3/4″ NFL combine results: Bench press: DNC, 40 meter sprint: DNC, 10 meter split: DNC, vertical jump: 37, broad jump: 9-10, 3-cone drill: DNC, 20 meter shuttle: DNC La Darius Henderson

OL/6-4/315 Bio: MGoBlue.com

MGoBlue.com NFL Combine Measurements: Height: 6-4″, Weight: 309 lbs, Arm: 35″, Hand: 10 5/8″

Height: 6-4″, Weight: 309 lbs, Arm: 35″, Hand: 10 5/8″ NFL combine results: Bench press: 20, 40 meter sprint: DNC, 10 meter split: DNC, Vertical jump: DNC, Broad jump: DNC, 3-cone drill: DNC, 20 meter shuttle: DNC Kris Jenkins

DL/6-3/305 Bio: MGoBlue.com

MGoBlue.com NFL Combine Measurements: Height: 6-3″, Weight: 299 lbs, Arm: 34″, Hand: 9 3/8″

Height: 6-3″, Weight: 299 lbs, Arm: 34″, Hand: 9 3/8″ NFL combine results: Bench press: 29, 40-yard dash: 4.91, 10-yard split: 1.7, vertical jump: 30, broad jump: 9-7, 3-cone drill: DNC, 20-yard shuttle: 4.78 Cornelius Johnson

WR/6-3/208 Bio: MGoBlue.com

MGoBlue.com NFL Combine Measurements: Height: 6-3″, Weight: 212 lbs, Arm: 31 7/8″, Hand: 8 5/8″

Height: 6-3″, Weight: 212 lbs, Arm: 31 7/8″, Hand: 8 5/8″ NFL combine results: Bench press: DNC, 40-yard dash: 4.44, 10-yard split: 1.55, vertical jump: 37.5, broad jump: 10-7, 3-cone drill: DNC, 20-yard shuttle: DNC Trent Jones

OL/6-4/325 Bio: MGoBlue.com

MGoBlue.com NFL Combine Measurements: Height: 6-4″, Weight: 305 lbs, Arm: 33″, Hand: 10 1/8″

Height: 6-4″, Weight: 305 lbs, Arm: 33″, Hand: 10 1/8″ NFL combine results: Bench press: DNC, 40-yard dash: 5.17, 10-yard split: 1.79, vertical jump: 27, broad jump: 9-1, 3-cone drill: 7.78, 20-yard shuttle: 4.87 Trevor Keegan

OL/6-6/320 Bio: MGoBlue.com

MGoBlue.com NFL Combine Measurements: Height: 6-5″, Weight: 310 lbs, Arm: 32 3/8″, Hand: 10″

Height: 6-5″, Weight: 310 lbs, Arm: 32 3/8″, Hand: 10″ NFL combine results: Bench press: DNC, 40 meter dash: 5.24, 10 meter split: 1.78, vertical jump: 30.5, broad jump: 8-11, 3-cone drill: DNC, 20 meter shuttle: DNC JJ McCarthy

QB / 6-3 / 202 Bio: MGoBlue.com

MGoBlue.com NFL Combine Measurements: Height: 6-2 1/2″, Weight: 219 lbs, Arm: 31 5/8″, Hand: 9″

Height: 6-2 1/2″, Weight: 219 lbs, Arm: 31 5/8″, Hand: 9″ NFL combine results: Bench press: DNC, 40 meter sprint: DNC, 10 meter split: DNC, Vertical jump: DNC, Broad jump: DNC, 3-cone drill: 6.82, 20 meter shuttle: 4.23 Braids McGregor

EDGE / 6-6 / 267 Bio: MGoBlue.com

MGoBlue.com NFL Combine Measurements: Height: 6-5″, Weight: 257 lbs, Arm: 33 1/8″, Hand: 10″

Height: 6-5″, Weight: 257 lbs, Arm: 33 1/8″, Hand: 10″ NFL combine results: D.N.C Drake Nugent

OL/6-2/301 Bio: MGoBlue.com

MGoBlue.com NFL Combine Measurements: Height: 6-1 1/2″, Weight: 298 lbs, Arm: 33″, Hand: 9″

Height: 6-1 1/2″, Weight: 298 lbs, Arm: 33″, Hand: 9″ NFL combine results: Bench press: 25, 40 meter dash: 5.23, 10 meter split: 1.83, vertical jump: 29.5, broad jump: 8-5, 3-cone drill: 7.33, 20 meter shuttle: 4.50 Zach Peterson

WR/6-1/190 Mike Sainristil

DB/5-10/182 Bio: MGoBlue.com

MGoBlue.com NFL Combine Measurements: Height: 5-9″, Weight: 182 lbs, Arm: 30 7/8″, Hand: 8 1/2″

Height: 5-9″, Weight: 182 lbs, Arm: 30 7/8″, Hand: 8 1/2″ NFL combine results: Bench press: 14, 40-yard dash: 4.74, 10-yard split: 1.51, vertical jump: 40, broad jump: 10-11, 3-cone drill: 6.99, 20-yard shuttle: 4.01 James Turner

K/6-0/196 Josh Wallace

DB / 6-0 / 190 Bio: MGoBlue.com

MGoBlue.com NFL Combine Measurements: Height: 5-11″, Weight: 185 lbs, Arm: 31 3/8″, Hand: 8 7/8″

Height: 5-11″, Weight: 185 lbs, Arm: 31 3/8″, Hand: 8 7/8″ NFL combine results: Bench press: 13, 40-yard dash: DNC, 10-yard split: DNC, vertical jump: 34.5, broad jump: 10-0, 3-cone drill: DNC, 20-yard shuttle: 4.35 Roman Wilson

WR / 6-0 / 192 Bio: MGoBlue.com

MGoBlue.com NFL Combine Measurements: Height: 5-11″, Weight: 185 lbs, Arm: 30 3/8″, Hand: 9 3/8″

Height: 5-11″, Weight: 185 lbs, Arm: 30 3/8″, Hand: 9 3/8″ NFL combine results: Bench press: 12, 40 meter dash: 4.39, 10 meter split: 1.52, vertical jump: DNC, broad jump: DNC, 3-cone drill: DNC, 20 meter shuttle: DNC Zak Zinter

OL/6-6/322 Bio: MGoBlue.com

MGoBlue.com NFL Combine Measurements: Height: 6-6″, Weight: 309 lbs, Arm: 30 3/8″, Hand: 9 3/8″

Height: 6-6″, Weight: 309 lbs, Arm: 30 3/8″, Hand: 9 3/8″ NFL combine results: D.N.C 2024 NFL DRAFT Thursday April 25: Round 1 (8 p.m.)

Friday April 26: Round 2-3 (7 p.m.)

Saturday April 27: Rounds 4-7 (afternoon)

DetroitMichigan | Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza TV coverage: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN NFL Network: Design house | Combine Home NFL.com: Design house | Combine Home ESPN.com: Design house

