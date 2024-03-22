Colorado College hockey fans need to root for DU Crimson to see the Tigers get an NCAA tournament berth | CC Hockey





The Colorado College Tigers will not be in action this weekend, but fans should still cheer as the National Collegiate Hockey Conference and five other conferences conclude their league tournaments this weekend. And one team Tiger fans should root for is the Denver Pioneers. Currently, CC is ranked No. 14 in the Pairwise rankings used to determine the 10 at-large seeds for the NCAA Tournament, outside of the six champions who are automatically admitted. Fourteen is considered the last spot to qualify. After losing 3-1 and 2-1 to the Tigers in the NCHC quarterfinals against visiting Omaha on Saturday and Sunday, CC is no longer in control of its destiny to make the NCAA tournament. While there are a number of possible outcomes this weekend, earning a spot in the tournament is heavily dependent on three scenarios: the Pioneers send the St. Cloud State Huskies to the NCHC semifinals, every team but Cornell beats Eastern College Athletic Conference tournament and Boston College defeated Massachusetts in the semifinals of the Hockey East tournament. Game analysis and insights from The Gazette's sports staff, including columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Good luck! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. Currently ranked 15th and 16th are Cornell, which is in the ECAC semifinals, and St. Cloud State, effectively replaced by the winners of the Atlantic Hockey Association and the Central Collegiate Hockey Association, who are currently not represented in the top 16. While there are a number of playoff results, checking two of the three scenarios above would generally put CC in the tournament, with the exception of Cornell winning the ECAC. If Massachusetts beats Boston College, CC will need ECAC No. 1 seed Quinnipiac to win the tournament and Denver to eliminate St. Cloud in the NCHC semifinals. St. Cloud State-winning NCHC also throws a wrench right into CC's plans. Play with college hockey tournament scenarioshere.

