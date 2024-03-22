Sports
High Point falls to Virginia in WBIT
CHARLOTTESVILE, Va.– Despite Bukky Akinsola With a score of 21 points, the High Point University women's basketball team fell 81-59 in the first round of the Women's Basketball Invitational Tournament on Thursday night.
Location: John Paul Jones Arena
Score: Highlight 59, Virginia 81
Facts: Highlight (20-12), Virginia (16-15)
Head coach Chelsea Banbury: “I'm disappointed with the way the season ended, but I do think our girls played hard. Unfortunately, we turned the ball over far too many times tonight to have any success. 23 turnovers and I think they scored 29 less But I do think our girls fought hard, so I'm proud of that. And proud of our seniors and the season we had.”
The Cavaliers jumped out to an early 7-0 run in the first minute, as the ball kept finding the basket. High Point found its first points when Akinsola knocked down a jumper for two points.
The Panthers took their first and only lead of the game after a bucket list from Akinsolaoff and a fast break in the paint, making it a 9-7 game.
AND she drains a 3?? for the LEADERSHIP!!! pic.twitter.com/i4dX9XSURj — HPU Women's Basketball (@HPUWBB) March 21, 2024 “> AND she drains a 3?? for the LEADERSHIP!!! pic.twitter.com/i4dX9XSURj — HPU Women's Basketball (@HPUWBB) March 21, 2024
AND she drains a 3?? for the LEADERSHIP!!! pic.twitter.com/i4dX9XSURj
— HPU Women's Basketball (@HPUWBB) March 21, 2024
Virginia led 26-18 after the first quarter. The Panthers struggled a bit in the second quarter as the Cavs scored basket after basket. Lauren Bevis knocked down a wide-open three to cut the lead to 16 late in the second. The Panthers went to the locker room up 43-29.
Bevis knocks down a wide open threeeeee#H3U X #GoHPU pic.twitter.com/VhlYlPVTh4 — HPU Women's Basketball (@HPUWBB) March 21, 2024 “> Bevis knocks down a wide open threeeeee#H3U X #GoHPU pic.twitter.com/VhlYlPVTh4 — HPU Women's Basketball (@HPUWBB) March 21, 2024
Bevis knocks down a wide open threeeeee#H3U X #GoHPU pic.twitter.com/VhlYlPVTh4
— HPU Women's Basketball (@HPUWBB) March 21, 2024
Callie Schier found the open lane and drove to the basket for two points in the third quarter to cut the lead to under 20. Akinsola continued to score points while hitting a few more buckets as the Panthers fell to the fourth down, 65-43 .Mack Maier came on the court in the fourth when Anna Hager saw her cut to the basket for two points. She also drained a 3-pointer with 45 seconds left.
Scheier finds the open lane??#H3U X #GoHPU pic.twitter.com/Cz9O1hVaMO — HPU Women's Basketball (@HPUWBB) March 22, 2024 “> Scheier finds the open lane??#H3U X #GoHPU pic.twitter.com/Cz9O1hVaMO — HPU Women's Basketball (@HPUWBB) March 22, 2024
Scheier finds the open lane??#H3U X #GoHPU pic.twitter.com/Cz9O1hVaMO
— HPU Women's Basketball (@HPUWBB) March 22, 2024
The Cavs stopped the Panthers in the first round of the WBIT to advance to the second round.
High Point finished the 2023-2024 season with a 20-12 overall record and a 14-2 record in the Big South Conference. The Panthers were also crowned Big South Regular Season Champions to add to their 20-win season.
#H3U x #GoHPU
|
