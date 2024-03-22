Cricket Cranes fail in the semi-final against Namibia at the African Games

Semi-final result: Uganda vs. Namibia

Namibia 111/7

Uganda 87/9

Namibia won by 24 runs

Cricket Cranes lost their first match at the African Games at the wrong time, dropping them out of the gold medal match.

Namibia narrowly made it to the semi-finals, winning the toss and electing to bat first and they could only manage 111/7 in their 20 overs.

Alpesh Ramjani (3/16) was brilliant with the ball early in the innings, but also in between spells. Whenever he was brought into attack, he took wickets as Namibia struggled to forge a meaningful partnership. Juma Miyagi (3/10) never allowed the tail to wag with some brilliant death-over bowling that saw Namibia dismissed for a sub-par total.

In the chase, Uganda had no conviction and that was the story of their chase. The Cricket Cranes were very conscious about collecting a lot of points, because the required speed kept increasing.

Roger Mukasa (36) was the standout performer, but unfortunately he couldn't turn his start into a tangible effort and his departure with as many as 42 still needed for victory left a lot of work for the tail.

Namibia only tightened the stranglehold from there to secure a dominant semi-final victory that will take them to the final on Saturday afternoon.

It was a tough defeat for a team preparing for the World Cup. The performances with the bat were indifferent to those of the Cricket Cranes. The batter was missing in today's defeat, which ultimately cost the team the chance to win gold.

Zimbabwe took care of business against Kenya, who won by 70 runs in the other semi-final and will meet Namibia in the final, while Kenya and Uganda will bow out for the bronze medal.

