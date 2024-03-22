Michigan Football's Wink Martindale is among the highest-paid coordinators in the NCAA





It looks like Michigan football coordinator Wink Martindale might be able to foot the bill the next time he goes out to eat. Martindale, the Wolverines' new defensive mind, is one of the highest-paid coordinators in the country. The former NFL defensive coordinator's salary is $2.3 million this year and is set at $2.5 million in 2025 and $2.7 million in 2026 under his contract, which was signed on February 12 and reported by the Free Press was obtained through the Open Records Act. Last season, there were only two coordinators in the country making $2 million: Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb with exactly $2 million and Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley (younger brother of USC head coach Lincoln Riley), who he said led the way at $2.05 million . To the USA TODAY Martindale, 60, has been out of college football for 20 years; however, he brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience. Perhaps the best part is his familiarity with the Wolverines' defensive scheme and vice versa. UM's previous two defensive coordinators, now Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald (2021) and now Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter (2022-2023), were both defensive minds on the staff under Martindale in Baltimore when he started with the current amoeba defense from UM came up. WHAT TO WATCH:Top 5 non-QB related storylines as Michigan begins spring camp I have confidence in these players that they will perform at a high level,” he said when meeting local media for the first time since his appointment last week. “I'm more aggressive than Jesse, the proof is in the pudding with Jesse and Mike . If we can get to the quarterback with three rushes, we rush three. That's just how football is. You just have to see how it changes, because people adapt to us too. Martindale's buyout, should he leave for an NFL or other NCAA job, is $1 million before the final game of the 2024 season. That drops to $350,000 before the 2025 season finale and $150,000 before 2026. He is not the only new, well-paid coach on the staff. Linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary, who was poached from Tennessee by UM, will be paid $900,000 this season, the first of a three-year deal. That contract increases by $25,000 each of the next two seasons, which is on top of his $255,000 signing bonus. His buyout, regardless of when it comes before the end of his contract, would be $450,000. Lamar Morgan, the new defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator, will receive $1.3 million over the next two seasons. Morgan, 39, will be paid $675,000 this season with a $183,000 signing bonus. Greg Scruggs, who resigned from his position Thursday after being arrested early Saturday morning for DWI and subsequently allegedly having a blood alcohol level twice the legal alcohol level, had signed a two-year deal worth $1.4 million. Head coach Sherrone Moore, last season's offensive coordinator, will make $6 million per season with his new contract and new role.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freep.com/story/sports/college/university-michigan/wolverines/2024/03/22/michigan-football-defensive-staff-additions-contract-wink-martindale/73060341007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos