Table tennis: at home, the Lebrun Brothers, big favorites for the French championships Montpellier





Fratricidal duel approaching Montpellier! Flix Lebrun and Alexis Lebrun, number one and number two respectively among the French table tennis players, are expected this weekend at the French championships in the discipline at home in the Hérault. In front of a full house – Saturday and Sunday are sold out – the Lebrun brothers, who have also just signed a partnership with the Nicollin group, will logically be the favorites of the competition. And although Flix Lebrun is the best ranked of the two on a world scale four months after the Olympics (5th since the beginning of the week), Alexis Lebrun has a significant lead over his little brother: double title holder, the year has never lost to his younger brother in the official match (3-0). Last win so far: the quarter-final of the European Top 16 in January 2024. Flix, 17, is chasing his first title in this competition. If he wins, he would become the youngest French champion in this discipline since Jacques Secrétin in 1966. Exempted from the first round, the Lebrun brothers, who also competed together in the men's doubles, will participate in the competition in the 16th leg of the final on Friday evening. The eighth-finals and quarter-finals are scheduled for Saturday, the semi-finals and final on Sunday. Favorite parade among women Thursday evening's draw placed Flix Lebrun in the same part of the table as Simon Gauzy, three-time French champion (2013, 2020 and 2021). The two men could meet in the semi-finals, just like in 2023. The number 3 of the tournament from Toulouse confided to us at the beginning of this month his wish to shine in this competition. The French Championships have always been very important, he explained. It would be great to be able to get a new title. But Simon Gauzy knows he will have to face his brothers and sisters. Alexis and Flix, () at home they will do everything they can to win, he added. Among the women, in the absence of the French number 1 Jianan Yuan, the Ile-de-France Prithika Pavade is the favorite. In 2022, still only 17 years old, she had already won the title of French champion. But beware Audrey Zarif, surprise winner of the competition in 2023. 99th player in the world, she is part of the bronze medal team at the last World Team Championships in Busan (South Korea). Sisters Camille and Charlotte Lutz, used to national stages, also follow.

