Women's tennis drops WAC opener to Tarleton State





RIO GRANDE VALLEY The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's tennis team dropped its Western Athletic Conference (WAC) opener 6-1 to the Tarleton State Texans at the Orville Cox Tennis Center on Senior Day on Friday. The Texans (10-2, 1-0 WAC) secured the doubles point with victories on the third and second courts. UTRGV's (8-7, 0-1 WAC) top graduate student duo Isabelle Bahr and junior Marjorie Souza kicked off their conference campaign in a big way with a narrow 6-4 victory in the No. 1 flight. Bahr/Souza took a 2-0 lead, but the Texan duo went outMaretha Burger/Martha Makantasifought back and took a 3-2 lead. From then on, the two teams traded games as they played exciting tennis. At 4-all, the Vaqueros turned things around and controlled the final two games with a good mix of deep shots and quick hands at the net to earn the victory. Tarleton State took the first set on five of the singles courts and earned the team victory with victories on the third, sixth and fourth courts. The Texans opened their lead to 5-0 with a win over No. 2. Souza got the Vaqueros on the board with a tough win in the No. 1 flight. She was dominant in the first set and won 6-2. Tarleton StateEmma Perssonchallenged well in the second to take a 5–3 lead, but Souza recovered to force a tiebreak at 6–6. Persson took the tiebreak, 7:5, and forced a 10-point tiebreak in the third. Souza took control early, taking a 4-1 lead with her big serve and her incredible athleticism on the baseline. She went on to win the frame, 10:4, to start her WAC campaign with a solid win. Junior Crystal Dule performed well in her WAC debut against Tarleton State'sClara Sobiuson the fifth court. The two dueled through a long and exciting first set, which Sobius won 7-5. They continued to trade blows in the second inning, ending up in a tiebreaker with the score tied at 6-6. In line with the match, the tiebreak saw Dule and Sobius exchange points in an intense battle. They were tied at 5:5, but Sobius held on and took the win, 7-6 (7:5). The Vaqueros return to action on Sunday at 10 a.m. at the Orville Cox Tennis Center for a WAC match against Abilene Christian. Full results

Doubles (3, 2, 1) 1. Isabelle Bahr / Marjorie Souza (UTRGV) final Maretha Burger/Martha Makantasi (TSU) 6-4

2. Elsa Boisson/Ximena Morales (TSU) def. Leah Karren / Yaiza Vazquez (UTRGV) 6-2

3. Emma Persson/Noelia Lorca (TSU) def. Crystal Dule / Valentina Urraco (UTRGV) 6-1 Singles (3, 6, 4, 2, 1, 5) 1. Marjorie Souza (UTRGV) defeated Emma Persson (TSU) 6-2, 6-7 (5:7), 1-0 (10:4)

2. Elsa Boisson (TSU) def. Leah Karren (UTRGV) 6-4, 6-4

3. Martha Makantasi (TSU) def. Isabelle Bahr (UTRGV) 6-3, 6-3

4. Noelia Lorca (TSU) def. Yaiza Vazquez (UTRGV) 6-2, 6-3

5. Clara Sobius (TSU) def. Crystal Dule (UTRGV) 7-5, 7-6 (7:5)

6. Adeliya Mukhutdinova (TSU) def. Valentina Urraco (UTRGV) 6-0, 6-1

