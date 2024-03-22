Javeria Khan retires from international cricket – Sports





LAHORE: Veteran Pakistan batswoman Javeria Khan on Thursday announced her retirement from international cricket, ending her 15-year career with the women's national team. Javeria made her international debut against Sri Lanka in 2008 and played 228 matches for Pakistan, amassing 4,903 runs with two centuries and 25 half-centuries to her name. She also picked up 28 international wickets. She is the only women's cricketer in Pakistan to have scored more than 2000 international runs besides former skipper Bismah Maroof. Javeria has represented the national side in four 50-over World Cups (2009, 2013, 2017 and 2022) and in all eight T20 World Cups held since its inception. She was also part of the Pakistan squad that won gold medals at the 2010 and 2014 Asian Games in China and South Korea respectively. Javeria has also captained the Pakistan women's team in 17 ODIs and 16 T20Is. Out of 16 T20Is, she captained the side in two editions (2018 and 2020) of the ICC Womens T20 World Cups. I want to end it and announce my retirement, but I will be available for competitive cricket. I am grateful for the continued support I have received throughout my career, she said in a Pakistan Cricket Board press release. I would like to thank my family, teammates, Pakistan Cricket Board, my ZTBL chapter for their support and guidance every step of the way, and my fans whose appreciation was instrumental in bringing out the best in me. Published in Dawn, March 22, 2024

